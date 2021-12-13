WAUNAKEE — Watertown junior Oscar Wilkowski was fashionably late to start the season, but he certainly made a stylish entrance.
The returning state medalist buried the competition at his new weight class at 145 pounds, finishing 5-0 with two pins and three technical falls to lead Watertown’s wrestlers to a second place finish with 305 points at the Waunakee Warrior Invitational on Saturday.
Wilkowski (5-0) pinned Oregon’s Abram O’Rourke in 1 minute, 3 seconds, ran up technical falls of 18-3 on Waunakee’s Robert Lofreddo and 20-4 on Holmen’s Carter Gault, stuck Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Broc Mullenbach in 1:31 and closed with a 19-4 technical fall over Pecatonica/Argyle’s Kristian Orloff in the title match.
For his efforts, Wilkowski was named the Tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
"Oscar stepped into his leadership role leading both vocally and by example, and posted a near flawless performance," Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. "He is looking very strong and has obviously taken a great first step to start his season. It is great to have him back in the lineup."
Braden Holleman also won his weight class at 182.
Holleman (11-1) received two byes, then opened with a 15-2 major decision over Holmen’s Carson Weber. From there, he pinned Pecatonica/Argyle’s Tayte Hirsch in 2:58 and finished with an 8-1 decision over Clinton’s Kameron Christiansen.
"Braden showed great poise and persistence to go undefeated on the day and earning his first tournament championship," Logan said. "I couldn’t be more proud of his efforts so far this year. I think his wrestling style fits the 182 pound weight class. He is aggressive and never backs down."
Owen Sjoberg placed second at 170.
Sjoberg (8-4) pinned Clinton’s James Esselman in :43, lost by fall to Holmen’s Benson Swatek in 4:49, pinned Jefferson’s Ethan Dieckman at 3:35 and won a 7-0 decision over Monona Grove-McFarland’s Luke Rux to reach the final, where he lost a rematch to Swatek by fall in 2:44.
"Owen lost twice on the day to the eventual champion Benson Swatek from Holmen but took the runners-up honors for his efforts," Logan said. "Sjoberg is a very mature wrestler for a freshman. He doesn’t make many mistakes and is very methodical. He will continue to improve and we have huge hopes for his season."
Finn Mulligan (7-5) placed third at 106, finishing 3-2 with two pins and one decision.
"He continues to show improvement and his never-quit-effort leads to great things," Logan said. "As a team we took some lumps Saturday as we went up against great competition who were much more experienced, but examples like Finn’s will help us all to take it one match at a time and that will lead to growth and success."
Mason Fritsche placed fourth at 160. Fritsche (8-4) finished 3-2 with two decisions and one pin.
Ryan Bergman (7-5) placed fifth at 145, finishing 2-2 with one pin and one decision. Heavyweight Aaron Finn also placed fifth.
Noe Uglalde (120), Marlon Muniz (138), Frank Wilkowski (152), Owen Zingler (160), Tyler Haberstetzer (195) and Noah Dominguez (220) each placed sixth. Muniz had one pin. Wilkowski had one decision. Dominguez went 2-3 with one pin.
Eric Chairez placed seventh at 220 with two major decisions. Hector Ayala placed seventh at 126, finishing 2-3 with one technical fall and one decision.
Logan Hespe was eighth at 152 with one decision.
"This varsity team wrestled more cumulative varsity matches in their first weekend of the season then they had in their collective careers prior," Logan said. "Despite this inexperience, they are responding well to the challenge.
"After a great performance and solid team effort on Friday, the boys took another necessary step forward. At Waunakee, we managed to land in second place behind No. 3 ranked Holmen."
Two Goslings competed in the girls tournament and combined for a seventh place score of 61 points.
Mya Grosenick (114) and Allison Busler (165) each took fourth. Busler earned one major decision.
Kohn leads Trojans
Braxton Kohn’s fourth place finish at 126 led Dodgeland’s boys to a ninth place total of 59 points.
Kohn finished 3-2 with two pins and one decision.
Garrett Clark took sixth at 132 with one pin. Dylan Kohn was seventh at 132. Gedmon Mikolainis was sixth at 138.
Madison Wagner competed for the Trojans in the girls tournament and placed fifth at 114. She finished 2-2 with one pin.
Eagle boys 11th, girls sixth
Aiden DeBlare placed fourth at 113 to lead Jefferson to an 11th place finish with 49.5 points.
Ethan Dieckman placed fifth at 170. Dieckman (8-3) finished 3-2 with two pins.
"Due to our team having many first-year and inexperienced wrestlers we took advantage of the flexibility of the tournament and had many of our wrestlers compete on the Junior Varsity side of things, two compete in the Girls division and two compete in the Boys Varsity division,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said.
Jefferson had two wrestlers competing in the girls tournament. They combined to score a sixth place total of 62 points.
Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (9-1) won her weight class at 120/126 with a 5-0 record, including four first period pins and one medical forfeit.
“In the female tournament, Sofia had a stellar day,” Weber said. “She wrestled great throughout the day and left no doubt that she was going to dominate each and every single match."
Ashton Wolfe (165) went 2-2 with one pin and one major decision.
Boys team scores: Holmen 471, Watertown 305, Waukesha South 247, Waunakee 227.5, Pecatonica/Argyle 221.5, Beaver Dam/Wayland 219, Clinton 137, Monona Grove-McFarland 102.5, Dodgeland 59, Cambridge 57.5, Jefferson 49.5, North Crawford/Seneca 42, Oregon 40, Cuba City/Benton/SW
Girls team scores: Holmen 403.5, Clinton 159, Whitnall/Greendale 143, Hamilton/Audubon 91, Oregon 84, Jefferson 62, Watertown 61, Beloit Memorial 53, Waunakee 51, Cambridge 48, Cuba City/Benton/SW 48, North Crawford/Seneca 48, Dodgeland 28, Beaver Dam/Wayland 10
