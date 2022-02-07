WAUNAKEE — Joey Fuhremann scored a game-high 20 points for Waunakee in a 61-49 Badger East victory over Watertown’s boys basketball team on Saturday afternoon.
Watertown (8-11, 6-5 in conference), coming off a lackluster performance in a blowout loss to Stoughton the previous night, bounced back in this one and led 28-20 at halftime and pushed the lead to 11 early in the second half.
Waunakee (15-5, 9-2) caught fire down the stretch while the Goslings cooled off.
“We got the lead up to 11 and then we went cold,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “They brought up the intensity. I didn’t think that was the problem. We matched that to a large degree, but we went cold for a while.”
Fuhremann scored 17 of his points in the second half to spark the Warriors.
“Joey is a good player, and he did a nice job,” O’Leary said. “He had three points at halftime on 3-of-8 shooting at the line. He only missed once at the line in the second half along with making some baskets.”
The Warriors struggled at the line (14-of-31), but got there plenty due to the foul disparity. Still, O’Leary was pleased with his team’s effort after a troubling night in Stoughton just hours earlier.
“This was a bounce back game in that sense,” O’Leary said. “The kids don’t like to lose but I think they realized we played a very, very good team and for the first 26 minutes, we played them toe to toe and had an 11 point lead in the second half. With the fouls, we’ve got to sit people out when they get that third or fourth foul. It caught up to us. We were fouling at the end trying to catch up, so a handful of those fouls are ones we were out to get.”
Watertown hosts Monona Grove for Parents Night on Thursday.
