RACINE — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls and boys cross country teams each placed 11th at the Angel Invitational on Saturday.
"Most of our competition was with Division 1 schools and our athletes completed well in a large field,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
"On the girls' side, the top 5 were only separated by only 62 seconds. Without much of a presence in the lead pack, it helped to close out the scoring quickly and the girls did so very well. Juniors Abigail Minning (54th, 22:19), Natalie Punzel (60th, 22:30), Makenzie Sievert (68th, 22:42), and Carlee Zimmermann (69th, 22:42) and sophomore Amelia Povich (85th, 23:21) all were scorers in the varsity race. Of the seven girls that toes the line, five ran season bests on a beautiful day for running.”
"For the boys, it offered a glimpse of what has the potential to be a very competitive team in the area and the conference. Despite not having all of our pieces today and having a couple of races that were not quite what we were hoping for, the boys ran well in a good field.”
Leading the way was sophomore Cameron Weiland, who finished eighth overall with a time of 16:39.
"Cameron placed himself in the chase group behind the overall winner early in the race on his way to a lifetime best time by 36 seconds,” Ausen said. "Senior Jonathan Abel (60th, 18:07), junior Arnold Rupnow (82nd, 18:36), and sophomores Mark Garcia (96th, 18:55) and Daniel Ertman (102nd, 19:05) rounded out the scoring for the day."
Lakeside races next at the Pete Nielsen Relays at Naga-Waukee Park hosted by Kettle Moraine High School on Saturday.
