LA CROSSE — It’s time to update the “Welcome to Hustisford” sign on Hwy. 60.
Twenty-one years after Hustisford’s volleyball team won just the school’s second state title since the 1977 baseball team won it all, the Falcons earned the school’s first-ever state boys basketball title with a 69-35 thrashing on Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic in the Division 5 championship game on Thursday night at the La Crosse Center.
Top-ranked Hustisford (17-3) did not face a private school throughout these playoffs until the championship game, and the Falcons sure made a loud statement once they did face one. They dominated the glass on both ends, blocked everything in sight and scored in all the ways they are known for.
Senior guard Dylan Kuehl closed out a decorated career with a game-high 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Senior center Alex Eggleston added 19 points, 11 rebounds and a tournament-tying seven blocks in a game.
Not bad for having to play two games in one day, starting with a 9:05 a.m. tip against Wauzeka-Steuben.
“I don’t wake up that early, that’s for sure,” Eggleston said. “But we knew we had to get a job done against Wauzeka, and we did. We knew we had to come back and study up on our next opponent.”
Hustisford opened the game on a 20-2 run over the first 10 minutes.
Kuehl began the proceedings with a reverse layup. After Eggleston’s second block in McDonell’s first two possessions, Gavin Thimm hit a 3 from the left wing. Eggleston added a free throw and scored on a full court press break, then converted a putback and it was 10-0 with 14:20 left in the first half.
Senior guard Logan Hughes got the Macks on the board with a long, contested jumper at the 13:59 mark, but the Falcons answered with 10 more points. Eggleston finished off a dish from Gavin Thimm. Then Blake Peplinski scored off a baseline drive and dish from Dylan Kaemmerer, Kuehl hit his patented inbounds floater and Gavin Thimm hit two free throws to make it 20-2 with 7:57 left in the first half.
McDonell finally hit from 3 with a triple by sophomore guard Eddie Mittermeyer, and again the Falcons responded with 10 unanswered points. Eggleston scored underneath, then hit a jumper from the free throw line after a Peplinski rebound. Gavin Thimm and Kuehl each hit one free throw, Peplinski scored on a putback and Gavin Thimm scored on a cut with Eggleston on the assist and it was 30-5 with 3:45 to go in the half.
Brody Thimm added a 3 and a layup off an assist from Gavin Thimm. Kuehl got ripped at halfcourt and gave up a layup, but that just made him mad. He closed the first half scoring for Husty with a dunk with 45 seconds to go to make it 37-14.
Kaemmerer opened the second half scoring with a 3, and the Falcons could afford to be very patient with a 24-point lead after that.
The Falcons set a team record for blocked shots for the title game and the tournament. Eggleston tied the state record for blocks in a game with former UW great and Sheboygan Area Lutheran alum Sam Dekker.
“The sky is the limit for Alex,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “I coached him before. I knew he had that potential. This year he believes he can do it.”
“I have no idea how to feel about that (record),” Eggleston said. “It’s incredible to share a record with a professional player who played in the state. It’s unreal to me.”
Kuehl credited Eggleston with starting the block party that led to a dominant defensive performance.
“We have a 6-9 beast down low that nothing gets past,” Kuehl said. “The rest of our defense just feeds off of each other. It’s an amazing way to go out. We watched them this morning. We knew they were scrappy and they were going to play hard. We knew we had to come out hard, in order to get this. We knew we had to come out hard. It’s a dream come true. It’s an amazing way to go out.”
Senior forward Brody Thimm finished with seven points in his final prep game despite playing with a knee injury.
“I played through it. I wasn’t going to let (the injury) take me away from this,” Brody Thimm said. “It’s unbelievable being able to be on a state championship team and contribute in the way I did. To be part of this group of guys is amazing.”
Gavin Thimm was happy to send off the senior class in style. He added 11 points and six assists.
“It was all for them,” Gavin Thimm said. “I wanted it for them. Coach (Rylee) Nass said to me during the game, do it for your brother. I was sucking wind and he said that and it gave me a second wind to come out and do it for all the seniors. It’s an awesome way to send them off, to say they can end their career with a win is something special to me. I love that for them. They are my brothers and I would do anything for them.”
Hughes led McDonell Central with 12 points. Macks coach Adam Schilling tipped his cap to the Falcons afterwards.
“They were really well balanced,” McDonell boys basketball coach Adam Schilling said. “I didn’t see any weaknesses they had. It was a struggle to play against them. They had length. They had shooting outside of their length. When you look at teams that are champions, you don’t see any weaknesses, and I really didn’t see any weaknesses with them.”
“This is sort of like a dream, but it was a dream come true,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “My team was focused today. We had a hiccup early (in the semifinals), but finished strong. Coming into this game, I just felt like we just were so focused and prepared and ready. I wasn’t sure if I was overthinking it or not. We preach defense and to never take possession off. Their defense started the show and their offense ended it. It’s just amazing. I can’t be prouder of a team.”
He’s just as proud of his hometown community, which has been waiting for this for a long, long time.
“Our community, unbelievable the support we have received,” Hopfinger said. “Our send off was amazing. We were riding fire trucks. When you feel loved, it makes you want to play a lot harder. We definitely felt loved by our community and we loved them back.”
HUSTISFORD 69, MCDONELL CENTRAL 35
McDonell Central 16 19 — 35
Hustisford 37 32 — 69
CHIPPEWA FALLS McDONELL (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — Mittermeyer 2-6 0-0 6, Hughes 3-12 5-7 12, Siegenthaler 1-6 2-2 4, Anderson 2-6 0-0 4, Opsal 3-9 0-0 6, Hauser 0-3 0-0 0, Maziarka 0-2 0-0 0, Janus 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 12-49 7-9 35.
HUSTISFORD — Kaemmerer 2-2 0-0 5, B. Thimm 3-4 0-0 7, G. Thimm 2-9 6-8 11, Kuehl 9-12 2-3 20, Eggleston 9-11 1-3 19, J. Peplinski 1-1 0-0 3, B. Peplinski 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 28-42 9-14 69.
3-point goals-attempts: CFM 4-17 (Mittermeyer 2-4, Hughes 1-6, Janus 1-1, Siegenthaler 0-2, Anderson 0-2, Opsal 0-1, Hauser 0-1); H 4-11 (G. Thimm 1-5, B. Thimm 1-1, Kaemmerer 1-1, J. Peplinski 1-1, Eggleston 0-1, Kuehl 0-2). Rebounds: CFM 7-10-17 (Hauser 4, Janus 4); H 8-31-39 (Kuehl 11, Eggleston 11, Kaemmerer 6). Assists: CFM 3 (Hauser 2); H 15 (G. Thimm 6, Kuehl 4). Steals: CFM 12 (Hughes 4, Anderson 4); H 8 (Kuehl 3, B. Peplinski 2). Turnovers: CFM 12; H 17. Blocks: CFM 0; H 8 (Kuehl 3, B. Peplinski 2). Total fouls: CFM 16; H 7. Records: CFM 17-5; H 18-3.
