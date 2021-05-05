WAUPUN — Miranda Firari won four events to lead Dodgeland’s girls track and field team in a dual meet against Lourdes Academy, Horicon and host Central Wisconsin Christian on Tuesday.
Firari won the 100 (12.87), the 200 (27.32), the 400 (1:07.54) and the pole vault (10 feet). Adrianne Bader won the shot put (30-10 1/2) and discus (94-10).
Ava Raasch won the 800 (2:36.51). The 400 relay team of Alexis Schultz, Elyse Kozokowski, Avery Hafenstein and Emma Carpenter won in 58.38.
Dodgeland’s boys got victories from Evan Finger in the 800 (2:08.65) and 1,600 (4:49), Nathan Johnson in the 110 hurdles (20.56) and Zakaree Reinwald in the pole vault (9-0).
