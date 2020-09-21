Luther Prep won a marathon first set after leading most of the way.
The Phoenix then claimed the final two sets to earn a 34-32, 21-25, 27-25, 25-21 Capitol North victory over Lake Mills at LPS on Monday.
"Tonight was an all-around team effort," Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. "We have long games, long volleys and a lot of scrappy play by both teams. I was so please with so many parts of our game."
The Phoenix (3-0, 1-0 in conference) led the opening set 21-14. L-Cat junior Olivia Karlen then served consecutive aces, cutting the lead to 21-17. An ace by junior Katelyn Kitsembel and two kills by senior Katie Palmer gave Lake Mills a brief 25-24 edge. Phoenix junior setter Andrea Bortulin squared things at 25 with a nicely-placed return.
The two sides combined for four service errors as LPS clung to a 30-29 advantage. L-Cat junior Ava Belling tipped over a return to make it 30 all.
Palmer followed with a kill to finally give Lake Mills (1-4, 0-1) an edge, 31-30. Luther Prep sophomore middle hitter Sam Fisch had one of her team-leading 10 kills and a block on the next point, leading to yet another set point for LPS. Belling produced a loud kill, tallying a team-best 16 for the game, to prolong things once more. LPS sophomore outside hitter Emma Bortulin registered a tip return for a point before Andrea Bortulin had a well-placed serve that Lake Mills returned out of bounds to end the set.
"Our blockers really connected well tonight and our setters (Grace Kieselhorst and Andrea Bortulin) did an amazing job of getting all of our hitters involved. Abby (Pechman) and Anna (Kieselhorst) commanded the back row and really allowed us to run our offense. The kills totals just shows that we truly are a deep team that has many weapons. We came off of a high with our win on Saturday and we knew Lake Mills would be a tough team.
"I am proud of them for never letting up and staying together to win as a team."
Lake Mills won a highly-contested second set before Luther Prep notched two victories to claim the league opener for both sides.
For Luther Prep, junior setter Grace Kieselhorst had nine kills. Senior outside hitter Lauren Paulsen (8), senior middle hitter Mary Jule Ruehrdanz (7) and Andrea Bortulin (6) also produced kills.
Grace Kieselhorst had a team-best 22 assists while Andrea Bortulin distributed 12.
Sophomore libero Anna Kieselhorst (24), Paulsen (23) and Andrea Bortulin (16) had the most digs.
Grace Kieselhorst served a pair of aces while Ruehrdanz and Fisch each had two blocks.
For Lake Mills, junior Katie Borchert had 11 kills, junior Sydney Lewellin distributed 36 assists while Kitsembel (17) and Belling (12) had the most digs.
Palmer blocked three shots and Lewellin blocked 2.5.
The L-Cats host Portage today at 7 p.m. for a nonconference match in their home opener.
The Phoenix play at Kewaskum today at 7 p.m.
