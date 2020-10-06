HOLMEN — A state tournament wasn't a certainty before the season.
But if there was state, Lakeside Lutheran head coach Kyra Lostetter thought it was a possibility her Warriors could advance.
It is a possibility no longer. It is a certainty.
The Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team advanced to its first state tournament in program history at a WIAA Division 2 sectional Tuesday at Drugan’s Castle Mound.
“We’re thankful that we had the opportunity to have a regional, sectional and now a state,” Lostetter said. “I know we might be the only sport that will have that this fall. We feel very blessed.”
Lakeside senior Maya Heckmann led they way for the Warriors, placing first in the 48-person event with a round of 76. Edgewood won the sectional with a 341 and Lakeside was second with 363, advancing by 13 shots over third-place Wisconsin Dells.
“We knew we had to shoot well, but we weren’t sure how well we needed to shoot,” Lostetter said.
The Warriors went as low as any team had gone in program history, as Lakeside’s 363 set a program record.
Heckmann was dominant throughout the round, carding 38s on both nines. The senior never shot a score higher than a five.
“She sank some incredible putts,” Lostetter said. “When Maya is on, it is fun to watch. You can tell Maya loves the sport and she puts her heart into it.”
The Warriors got their second-best score from junior Kaylea Affeld — who fired a 92 — good for a share of 10th place.
“It was exciting to see Kaylea shoot the score that she did,” Lostetter said. “I missed it, but she chipped on and birdied 18, which was amazing, and I was sad that I missed it. But it was awesome to end her best round that way… She’s a great player.”
Affeld scored a 47 on the front nine and her birdie on the back helped her card a 45.
Sophomore Ava Heckmann scored a 96, recording a 47 on the front nine and a 49 on the back. Junior Lauren Lostetter shot a 99, with a 48 and 51 on the front and back, respectively. Senior Ella Butzine carded a 114.
Lakeside needed to flip the script on Wisconsin Dells from last week's regional meet at Prairie du Chien Country where the Chiefs finished 16 shots lower.
But Tuesday was a different story.
“I think when we were at regionals it was just a tough course,” Lostetter said. “The weather conditions were not fabulous, the wind factor played a big part in some of those high numbers.”
The improvement from regionals to sectionals was massive for some of the Warriors: Maya Heckmann went from an 88 to a 78, Lauren Lostetter went from a 115 to a 99 and Affeld trimmed off 19 strokes, going from a 111 to a 92.
“The girls did great. They played their hearts out,” Lostetter said. “We’re just incredibly proud of all of them.”
The WIAA girls state golf tournament is next week at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler on Monday and Tuesday.
Team scores: Edgewood 341; Lakeside Lutheran 363; Wisconsin Dells 376; Lancaster 384; Arcadia/Independence 386; Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 389; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 393; Black River Falls 421.
