MILWAUKEE — Sophomore Alex Trotter’s 10-footer in the lane with two seconds remaining lifted Heritage Christian to a 72-70 victory over Luther Prep’s boys basketball team on Friday.
Heritage Christian (9-5) led 37-33 at halftime behind 15 points from Trotter, who shared game-high scoring honors with senior guard Mike Bowen with 24 each. In the second half, Bowen poured in 17 of his points, but the game-winner came from Trotter.
“We played good defense on it,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “We tipped the ball away from him, and it went ping-pong in the lane. Then it came back to him and he threw it up. We played it as well as we could and got a hand on it. The ball just bounced the wrong way for us.”
Senior Tom Balge scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the first half for Luther Prep (3-5), which dug out of an early hole to make this one competitive throughout.
"They are a team that likes to press a lot of the game,” Vasold said. “You get a defensive rebound and they double team you and try to steal the outlet pass. They played with intensity and we struggled with that. We got down ten and cut it to four by halftime.”
Senior Owen Heiman scored 13 of his 17 points and senior Tom Koelpin scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half for the Phoenix. Koelpin also hauled in 11 rebounds for a double-double.
“Heiman played some nice defense and hit four big 3s for us,” Vasold said. “We have confidence him him. It was good for him to have a nice game for us. It was just a matter of handling their pressure. There were times we handled it well, but we had too many turnovers at critical times and their kids came through with some big shots at the end. That was the difference.”
Luther Prep’s games against Hustisford on Monday and Columbus on Tuesday have been postponed. The Phoenix return to action at Lodi on Friday.
