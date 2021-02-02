HORICON — Dylan Kuehl scored 17 points for Hustisford’s boys basketball team in a 68-27 win over Horicon on Tuesday.
Hustisford (10-1) led 40-16 at halftime.
Kuehl added five rebounds and four assists. Senior forward Brody Thimm added 14 points. Junior point guard Gavin Thimm added 13 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals. Senior center Alex Eggleston added 10 bocks, seven rebounds, four points and three steals. Junior forward Blake Peplinski added eight rebounds, five points and four steals. Senior guard Dylan Kaemmerer added six points, four assists and four steals.
Hustisford hosts Central Wisconsin Christian on Friday.
HUSTISFORD 68, HORICON 27
Hustisford 40 28 — 68
Horicon 16 11 — 27
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Maas 1 0-1 2, J. Peplinski 1 0-0 3, Kaemmerer 3 0-0 6, Br. Thimm 6 0-0 14, G. Thimm 5 1-1 13, Kuehl 8 1-3 17, Br. Peplinski 2 0-0 4, Eggleston 2 0-0 4, Bl. Peplinski 1 3-4 5 Totals 29 5-9 68
Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Westimayer 5 0-0 14, Wolff 1 0-0 3, Oeschner 1 0-0 3, Rubehle 1 0-0 2, Janiszewski 2 0-0 4, Pieper 0 1-2 1 Totals 10 1-2 27
Three-point goals — Hu (J. Peplinski 1, B. Thimm 2, G. Thimm 2), Ho (Westimayer 4, Wolff 1, Oechsner 1)
Total fouls — Hu 5, Ho 10
