Watertown’s girls tennis team improved to 6-0 with a 7-3 win over DeForest on Monday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
Schools in Dane County such as DeForest are not permitted to have doubles teams per COVID-19 rules, so matches Watertown plays against Dane County schools going forward will be played in a similar singles only format.
Natalia Cortes (No. 3 singles), Sydney Linskens (No. 5), Mya Werning (No. 6), Cassidy Wesemann (No. 7), Jayce Smith (No. 8), Avalon Uecke (No. 9) and Abby Marr (No. 10) won for Watertown.
Aubrey Schmutzler lost the No. 1 singles match to Samantha Fuchs, who was part of a state champion doubles team a season ago.
“This was a new experience for us, playing only singles matches,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“But we embraced the challenge and had some fun with it. Some of our girls have never played singles and others have a lot of experience. DeForest has a lot of talent at the top of their lineup, starting with one of the best players in the state.
“I was proud of how we battled and made them work at those spots. One of the biggest strengths of our team is depth and that showed today. It was great to see us sweep the No. 5 through No. 10 spots.
“Those are girls that all normally play doubles. They focused on using their strengths in a singles setting, and it was fun to watch them play.”
Watertown hosts Portage in a traditional dual today.
Watertown 7, DeForest 3
No. 1 — Samantha Fuchs (D) def. Aubrey Schmutzler (W) 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 — Lauren Armstrong (D) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-4, 6-4
No. 3 — Natalia Cortes (W) def. Ashley Hegarty (D) 6-1, 6-2
No. 4 — Kaiya Hegarty (D) def. Addison Kuenzi (W) 7-6(7), 6-3
No. 5 — Sydney Linskens (W) def. Grace Galbraith (D) 6-2, 6-2
No. 6 — Mya Werning (W) def. Annie Manzi (D) 6-0, 4-6, 11-9
No. 7 — Cassidy Wesemann (W) def. Evi Weinstock (D) 6-2, 6-3
No. 8 — Jayce Smith (W) def. Morgan Hahn (D) 6-2, 6-3
No. 9 — Avalon Uecke (W) def. Lex Finley (D) 6-0, 6-2
No. 10 — Abby Marr (W) def. Emily Shields (D) 6-0, 6-0
