NEOSHO — Brad Wittnebel earned the decision and Robby Proehl drove in three runs for the Neosho Rockets in a 13-2 win over the Johnson Creek Pioneers in the Rock River League regular season finale on Sunday at Village Park.
Wittnebel allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and five walks over seven innings. The Rockets honored Wittnebel’s late grandfather, a longtime Neosho fan, with a new sign, dubbed “The Shorty Wittnebel Memorial Bleachers.”
Johnson Creek grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jacob Oestreicher hit a two-out single and scored on an RBI double to right by Alan Mares.
Neosho answered with two runs in the first and second innings and never trailed again. Proehl’s three-run single to right center highlighted an eight-run rally in the fourth inning which broke the game open. Eight Neosho batters had at least one RBI as part of a 12-hit attack. Matt Beyer drove in two runs for the Rockets, who enter the RRL playoffs this weekend.
NEOSHO 13, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Johnson Creek 101 000 0 — 2 4 1
Neosho 221 800 X — 13 12 1
WP: Wittnebel
LP: M. Molini
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Molini 2-0-0-0, Hartwig 4-0-1-0, Oestreicher 3-1-1-1, Mares 2-0-1-1, R. Lauersdorf 3-0-0-0, Kircher 3-0-0-0, M. Olszewski 3-0-1-0, Braunschweig 3-0-0-0, R. Molina 1-1-0-0, Frey 2-0-0-0 Totals 26-2-4-2
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 5-2-2-1, Gellar 3-2-0-0, Proehl 1-1-1-3, Young 3-1-1-1, Beyer 3-0-1-2, Wessels 4-1-2-1, Crabtree 4-1-1-1, Savana 2-3-2-1, Sprtel 0-0-0-0, Z. Lauersdorf 3-2-2-1, Karpelenia 1-0-0-0 Totals 28-13-12-11
2B — JC (Mares), N (Egnarski)
Pitching — HO: R. Molini (JC) 5 in 2.2, H. Olszewski (JC) 4 in 0.2, Braunschweig (JC) 0 in 0.2, D. Olszewski (JC) 3 in 2, Wittnebel (N) 4 in 7. R: R. Molini (JC) 5, H. Olszewski (JC) 4, Braunschweig (JC) 0, D. Olszewski (JC) 3 in 2, Wittnebel (N) 2. SO: R. Molini (JC) 2, H. Olszewski (JC) 0, Braunschweig (JC) 1, D. Olszewski (JC) 1, Wittnebel (N) 4. BB: R. Molini (JC) 4, H. Olszewski (JC) 1, Braunschweig (JC) 2, D. Olszewski (JC) 1, Wittnebel (JC) 5
