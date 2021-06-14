HARTLAND — Second-seeded Lake Country Lutheran scored four second-half goals in a 5-1 WIAA Division 4 regional final win over the third-seeded Luther Prep girls soccer team on Saturday.
The Phoenix, who also lost to LCL 2-0 on June 4 and in the program’s other most recent regional final (2018), finish the season 7-5-3.
“Another hot game,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. “We played well in the first half, but the wheels kind of fell off in the second half. Lake Country definitely outplayed us today.”
The Lightning (8-1-2) took a 1-0 lead at halftime on an own goal. Lake Country, which is fourth-ranked in the final D4 statewide poll, built a five-goal edge after a pair of scores by Brooke Kerwin and single goals by Hailey Whittow and Brooke Hammer.
LPS senior Megan Taucheck scored later in the half for the final margin.
“We had a great season, sharing second place in the Capitol Conference,” Archer said. “We will miss our seniors, especially the captains, Lily Zimpelmann and Megan Taucheck.”
Phoenix sophomore goalie Reba Schroeder made 16 saves. LCL’s Lauren Krimpelbein stopped three shots.
The Lightning play at top-seeded Hustisford/Dodgeland in Thursday’s sectional semifinal.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTH. 5,
LUTHER PREP 1
Luther Prep 0 1 — 1
Lake Country 1 4 — 5
First half — LCL: own goal.
Second half — LCL: Kerwin; Whittow; Hammer; Kerwin; LP: Taucheck.
Saves: LP (Schroeder) 16; LCL (Krimpelbein) 3.
