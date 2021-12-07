LAKE MILLS — Junior guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 29 points as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team won its fourth straight game to open the season, knocking off visiting Waterloo 76-43 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Junior wing Trey Lauber added 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, for the Warriors (4-0).
“We break our season down into chunks,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “The first chunk was playing four times in eight days to open the year. We have begun to identify how and where kids are going to play and whose going to be in what role. Kids are getting comfortable.
“In the regular rotation, we are playing 10 guys. We are getting consistency from our 10-man rotation. Younger guys new to varsity have acclimated well to the game. Some of those guys are not scoring a lot but are contributors in other ways. To get them playing action in varsity games has been a positive.”
Anders Liermann chipped in eight points for Lakeside and Kooper Mlsna scored seven.
For Waterloo (0-4), Antonio Unzueta had a team-high nine points, Ian Ritter scored eight and Eugene Wolff finished with seven.
The Warriors play at Lake Country Lutheran on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7:15 p.m., while the Pirates travel to face Lake Mills on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
