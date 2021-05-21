STOUGHTON — Junior Lauryn Olson hit a solo home run as Watertown’s softball team beat host Stoughton 7-5 in a Badger South game to remain tied atop the league standings.
The Goslings (9-5, 6-2 Badger) scored the go-ahead run off an error in the sixth inning. Watertown, which has won three straight and five of its last six, is tied with Monona Grove (11-3, 6-2) in the league race with Fort Atkinson (8-3, 5-2) a half-game behind. The Goslings host the Silver Eagles on Tuesday.
Freshman starter Abby Murray allowed three earned on five hits, striking out four and walking three. Senior Sydney Linskens got the win in relief, working three frames while allowing an earned run on three hits, walking three and striking out one.
Olson (2-for-4) and junior Maggie Strupp (2-for-5) had multi-hit games.
Olson got the team’s first hit with a one-out single in the second, made it to third on a double by Linskens before scoring on a passed ball.
Olson’s one-out solo home run in the fourth made it 2-1 Watertown. Linskens reached on an error by the rightfielder next and scored on senior Sammi Suski’s run-scoring single.
In the sixth, senior Riley Lang drew a one-out walk. Senior Elise Hickey and Strupp hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Senior Maddie Fischer reached via an error by the rightfielder, allowing Lang to score the go-ahead run and make it 4-3. A sacrifice fly by catcher Drew Hinrichs scored another run. After the Vikings (2-9, 1-6) cut it to a one-run game, Strupp hit a one-out, two-RBI single to make it 7-4 in the seventh.
Stoughton had the potential tying run on the first and another runner on third when Linskens got Reese Koepke to fly out to centerfield to end it.
Stoughton’s Jessica Reuter allowed seven runs (one earned) on eight hits over seven frames, walking six and striking out two.
The Goslings host Milton for a league doubleheader on Saturday. The first game begins at 11 a.m.
Watertown’s junior varsity team beat Stoughton 19-3 in five innings. Taylor Wruck led the Goslings with a pair of doubles. Grace Zinda reached safely in all four plate appearances, scoring three times. Amara Denault earned the win in the circle.
WATERTOWN 7, STOUGHTON 5
Watertown 010 202 2 — 7 8 2
Stoughton 010 021 1 — 5 7 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Murray (4-5-3-3-4-3), Linskens (W; 3-2-2-1-1-3); S: Reuter (L; 7-8-7-1-2-6).
Leading hitters — W: Olson 2x4 (HR), Strupp 2x5, Linskens (2B); S: Tea. Pickett 2x4, Koepke 2x4, Jemilo (HR), Ramberg (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.