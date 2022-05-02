HARTLAND — Jackson Heiman earned the win in relief and drove in a run in Luther Prep’s 3-2 win over Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday.
“Sophomore Ben Vasold got his first varsity start and did a very fine job against a good Lake Country Lutheran team,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said.
“He left the game after 4 having given up 4 hits and two unearned runs. I felt he competed well and was consistently around the plate all night. Senior Jackson Heiman came in for the last three innings. He gave up a two out double, threw a wild pitch to get the tying run to third and then on a 3-2 count threw a nasty slider to get the final out via a strike out.
“Kyle Schupman drove in a run in the first with a hard hit double to left center. He was able to take third on the throw and then walked in after Jackson Heiman hit a deep sacrifice fly to right. That was it for base runners for us until the sixth. Senior Marcus Winkel scored the winning run when Heiman again hit a fly ball to center that the fielder couldn’t handle.
“We didn’t hit the ball real well today but we were able to make the most of our opportunities. This was a quality win over a quality team that could give us some momentum heading into the second round of conference play.”
