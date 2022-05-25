BRODHEAD — Luther Prep's softball team ended its season with a 6-0 loss to top-seeded Brodhead in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Tuesday.

The Phoenix (4-14) were held to one hit. Mady Eckl took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and five walks.

BRODHEAD 6,

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 0

Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 1 3

Brodhead 000 024 x — 6 8 0

Leading hitters—WLP: Eckl 1x3; B: Taetum Hoesly 2x4, Cora Hafen 2x4.

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—WLP: Eckl (L, 6-8-6-5-3-5); B: Ava Risum (W, 7-1-0-0-13-0).

