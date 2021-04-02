WHITEWATER -- Jefferson's cross country team swept host Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Thursday.
The Eagles won 15-43 on the girls side while the boys earned a 22-33 victory.
Jefferson's girls had the top five finishers led by senior Ahna Kammer's time of 23 minutes, 35.2 seconds in the 5K race. Sophomore Jocelyn Ramirez (2nd, 23:41.7 and seniors Mackenzie Hottinger (3rd, 24:10.9), Megan Worzalla (4th, 24:41.4) and Emily Hollenberger (5th, 25:02.3) also scored.
"The depth of the girls team continued to shine tonight," Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. "They really fed off each other with Ahna and Jocelyn working together in the front of the pack, and I was very impressed with how Makenzie, Megan and Emily all worked together as a group throughout the race."
Junior Mason Marin paced the Eagle boys with mark of 18:36.1, finishing second to Whitewater senior Trenten Zahn (18:30.9). Senior Colton Drew (3rd, 19:29.7), junior Sawyer Thorp (4th, 20:12.1) and seniors Taylor Phillips (5th, 20:21.7) and Colby Hielsberg (8th, 22:03.5) also scored for Jefferson.
"The boys team had another solid showing," Carstens said. "Mason led the team with our pack of Colton, Sawyer and Taylor not far behind. Colby had a great race really grinding it out in the second half of the course."
Jefferson competes at Brodhead on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.