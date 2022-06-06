LA CROSSE — Dodgeland senior Miranda Firari makes track and field look easy, but her coaches would like to assure any haters out there that her performances are the result of a ton of hard work.
“She trains as hard as anybody that we’ve had,” Dodgeland pole vault coach Doug Miller said. “I wish our boys and other athletes could train half as hard as she does and put as much time in. The success didn’t come by accident.”
“I always call her my super hero,” Dodgeland track and field coach Kevin Klueger said. “She’s just a phenomenal person, a phenomenal athlete. If you can put her in position, she’s going to do anything for you to get whoever she can. She’s just a competitor.
“She’s one of the best competitors that I have coached. Probably the best leader that I have ever had, as a boy or girl, in all my years. She just knows how to pull the kids together and rally around her and she just leads by example. She’s a vocal leader. It’s going to be hard to replace her.”
It’s not hyperbole to say Firari went out in a blaze of glory in her final appearance at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.
Firari won the pole vault and 200 meter dash titles, placed second in the 100 and anchored the second place 1,600 meter relay team to lead the Trojans to a state runner-up finish on Saturday.
Webster scored 38 points to edge out Dodgeland by one point for the team title. Benton-Scales Mound-Shullburg (36), Lancaster (36) and Colby (34) were also in the tight battle for Division 3 supremacy, but it was the Trojans who left town with the silver trophy.
“It’s something that we haven’t really talked about at all until last night,” Klueger said. “As coaches, we mapped it out a little bit, but we didn’t talk about it with the girls. We just wanted them to perform, which they did. If things happened, we knew it would be close. It came down to the 4 by 4.”
The Trojans won several invitational titles this season, then swept the Trailways Conference, regional and sectional titles. They only finished lower than first in three events — the Mayville Invitational behind Division 2 Columbus, the Indoor State Meet (WTFA), and the outdoor state meet, by the slimmest of margins.
“Our track team has been very successful,” Firari said. “We’ve had a lot of people, even in our own community, say that track is easy. So to come out and do that and to show them that we’re making state history with Dodgeland feels great. Those comments made towards us, it’s just a big mark to say that we’re here and we’re good. Track isn’t easy.”
The WIAA took special care on the opening day of competition to mark the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title XI, which opened the door to girls athletics nation-wide. Participation has jumped 1,000 percent among female athletes over the past five decades, and their athletic achievements have grown by leaps and bounds.
Firari earned her second state title and third medal overall in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet, 9 inches. She won the state title as a freshman, and after her sophomore season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, she placed third in the event as a junior.
Competing indoors Saturday due to wet conditions, Firari beat out Leah Zastrow of Spencer with a winning vault of 11-9, which matched her career best. Zastrow cleared 11-6 and took second.
Firari took three unsuccessful attempts at 12-3 to try to tie the D3 state record.
“It felt amazing,” Firari said. “Coming here my freshman year, I had no expectations of what was going to happen. To get that gold medal and return to get another one my senior year was awesome, too.”
Miller gave her a proud goodbye hug when it was over.
“She has done so much from winning it as a freshman and having big dreams of being a three or four time champion,” Miller said. “Last year, she acted like a true champion, even though she didn’t win. Coming back this year and getting her title and performing like she did on the track … It’s been very special to be working with her.”
Firari has been a dominant force in the sprints this season and that continued here against the best in the business.
She took the third seed into the 100 finals after running the trials in 12.58, then placed second in the finals in 12.83. Durand junior Kendal Hagness won the title by .11 of a second in 12.72.
Firari switched places with Hagness in the 200 finals. She earned the top seed with a trials time of 25.89, then took the title with a 26.07 in the finals. Hagness was second in 26.27.
“Last year was my first time trying sprints, the 100 and 200,” Firari said. “The 400 was more my thing last year, but then I made it to state in the 100 last year. Then I just practiced more with my 100 and 200 and that helped my 400 and 4 by 4 split time. Doing those sprints helped me and I just trained throughout the year.”
Dodgeland’s 1,600 relay team of junior Sayrah Benzing, freshman Mallory Kohn, sophomore Ava Raasch and Firari earned the second seed in the finals after clocking in at 4:08.31 in the trials. The top seed Colby made good in the finals with a winning time of 4:06.20. Dodgeland’s second place finish in 4:09.66 also cemented the team’s place in the final standings behind Webster.
Benzing, who earlier placed 12th in the open 400 in 1:02.42, was happy with her opening leg in the mile relay.
“It felt so good,” Benzing said. “I just ran. I didn’t think about the race, I just went. Ava and I ran the 3,200 relay here last year. Our time was way better than last year.”
Kohn was new to the crew but fit in quickly. Her second leg was also strong.
“It felt good,” Kohn said. “The (first race on Friday) helps get you ready. I think the handoffs were good. We practiced them a lot and when it came to the meets, they went well. We were ready for it.”
Raasch placed eighth in the 800 meter run in 2:24. She spent a lot of energy leading the field for more than 600 meters before fading back. She successfully avoided getting boxed in with a quick start, but her pace was a little too hot, preventing her from matching her season-best 2:19 at the sectional.
“She was maybe a little bit over aggressive, but we just told her to go out and race and that’s what she did,” Klueger said. “We can’t fault her for that. It’s her first open event here at state. You always have the state jitters. She did everything we asked. We told her to compete and that’s what she did. Live and learn.”
She bounced back nicely on short rest on the third leg of the final relay.
“I still normally get nerves, but they are more mellow from yesterday from running prelims,” Raasch said. “I am more comfortable running with this team. It’s like a family. We’re always together and we understand each other.
“Today I didn’t really run amazing in the 800. I always just try to go out hard the first 200, so I don’t get boxed in. I don’t really have a game plan. I just run. My time dropped a lot this year.”
Colby’s anchor was out of range when Raasch gave Firari the baton, but Firari fended off challenges from Lancaster and Kickapoo-La Farge to lock up Dodgeland’s final eight team points.
For a crew that made its own Tik Tok video, just competing together one last time was worth it.
“Any place to be with these three is all I can ask for,” Firari said. “We could be last, but as long as I was with them, that’s all that matters.”
Freshman Ava Finger won a third place medal on Friday in the Mixed Shot Put Wheelchair competition with a throw of 11-2 1/2. On Saturday, she placed fifth in both the 100 Wheelchair (30.84) and 400 Wheelchair (1:57.83).
“I like the shot put (best),” Finger said. “It wasn’t my best throw, but this was fun. I have a great throwing coach who has helped me a lot.”
Senior Adrianne Bader finished 15th in the discus (91-1).
Michael Milfred took 12th in the boys 100 in 11.36. Benzing and Zakaree Reinwald did not make the opening heights in the girls and boys pole vault events, respectively.
“We have a good corps coming back,” Klueger said. “I want to credit Miranda for that, being such a great leader and giving these girls a chance and hope. We have some underclassmen who really performed this year. They came here as alternates. We’re super excited about next year.”
Firari will compete in track and field at Grand Valley State University. She expects Dodgeland to continue to thrive in her absence.
“I think (what we accomplished) shows a lot to the future athletes that our track team is something,” Firari said. “It’s worth it to go out. You can become something big. You can be a part of something big and be part of a big family. I’d like to thank our coaches and my teammates that make it a family and make track fun.”
