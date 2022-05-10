PRAIRIE DU SAC — Brady Martin and Ayden Schauer hit back-to-back homers in the top of the ninth inning to lift Watertown’s baseball team to a 7-5 victory over Sauk Prairie on Monday.
Watertown (9-6, 6-5 Badger East) hit four homers on the day, starting with Evan Sellnow’s solo shot to left in the first inning. In the second inning, Connor Lehman hit an RBI fielder’s choice and Nathan Kehl scored on an error to make it 3-0. Kehl hit a solo homer to left in the fourth to make it a four-run game.
Martin started and threw four scoreless innings before Sauk Prairie (8-6, 5-5 Badger West) rallied to tie the game with four runs in the fifth.
The two teams traded zeroes over the next three innings before the Goslings broke through in the ninth.
Sellnow reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Martin’s two-run homer to center. Schauer followed with a solo homer to left.
Reliever Steven Gates allowed one run in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out sacrifice fly, then got the final out on a pop out in foul territory to first baseman John Clifford.
Martin struck out five, while middle reliever Damon Lee struck out two and Gates struck out one.
"It was a great game all around for us,” Martin said. "We got on them early and were able to capitalize. I started to struggle in the fifth, but Damon and Gator were able to come in and keep it close. Gator was able to come in and shut them out for the rest of the game. Then in the ninth we were able to hit some bombs that propelled us to the win. It was a great win that we had to fight for with every pitch."
Martin led the team with three hits. Sellnow, Clifford and Kehl each added two.
"We started out the game red hot behind our offense and Brady’s lockdown pitching," Sellnow said. "We started to slow down a little towards the end but Gator was able to come in the game and shut things down in extras. In the ninth I was on second base when Brady hit one of the farthest balls I've ever seen to go up. Schauer of course had to follow it up with a bomb of his own. The bats were hot all day and I'm glad we made the turn and came out with a big win on the road."
The Goslings have struggled with blown leads this season, making this win that much sweeter.
"We found a way to win a close game,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “I thought the way our kids battled in the later innings and found a way to win was so great to see. Had a lot of kids who clutched up. Steven Gates had bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the 7th and found a way to battle out.
"Brady Martin hit a home run in the ninth with two strikes that may be one of the furthest balls I have ever seen hit in a high school game. Ayden Schauer followed with another the next at bat. They all can't wait to go again tomorrow."
Watertown hosts Stoughton today.
WATERTOWN 7, SAUK PRAIRIE 5
Watertown 120 100 003 — 7 13 3
Sauk Prairie 000 040 001 — 5 8 2
WP: Gates
LP: Breunig
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 4-0-1-0, Sellnow 5-2-2-1, Martin 5-1-3-2, Schauer 5-1-1-1, T. Walter 4-0-1-0, Clifford 5-0-2-0, Hinkes 4-1-1-0, Lee 0-0-0-0, Kehl 4-2-2-1, Lehman 4-0-0-1 Totals 40-7-13-6
Sauk Prairie (ab-r-h-rbi) — Larsen 4-1-1-0, Breunig 5-1-2-0, Baier 3-0-1-0, Price 5-2-1, Hooper 0-0-0-0, Denny 3-1-0-1, Urban 1-0-1-0, Alisch 4-0-1-0, Sutter 2-0-0-2, Sorg 1-0-0-0, Pipitone 4-0-0-0, Vils 1-0-0-0, Frey 4-0-0-0 Totals 37-5-8-4
2B — W (Hinkes), SP (Alisch, Price, Urban)
HR — W (Kehl, Sellnow, Schauer, Martin)
Pitching — HO: Martin (W) 6 in 4.1, Lee (W) 0 in 1.2, Gates (W) 2 in 3, Baier (SP) 6 in 4, Breunig (SP) 7 in 5. R: Martin (W) 4, Lee (W) 0, Gates (W) 1, Baier (SP) 4, Breunig (SP) 3. SO: Martin (W) 5, Lee (W) 2, Gates (W) 1, Baier (SP) 7, Breunig (SP) 4. BB: Martin (W) 2, Lee (W) 1, Gates (W) 2, Baier (SP) 1, Breunig (SP) 0
