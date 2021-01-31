WATERLOO — Four Pirates won weight class titles to lead Waterloo’s wrestlers to a regional championship on their home mats on Saturday.
Juan Alonso (126 pounds), Jacob Soter (132), Trevor Firari (152) and Francisco Moreno (195) won regional titles for the Pirates.
Alonso (13-3) pinned Horicon’s Austin Zamorano in 2 minutes, 58 seconds of the semifinals, then the returning state qualifier scored a 5-4 decision over Marshall’s Drew Johnson (9-1) in the finals.
Soter (8-8) pinned Dodgeland’s Garrett Clark at 5:14 of the semifinals, then earned a 6-4 decision over Johnson Creek’s Taylor Joseph in the finals.
Firari (15-1) pinned Johnson Creek’s Dylan Gruss at :52 of the semifinals, then won a 5-3 decision over Poynette’s James Amacher (10-2) in the title match.
Moreno (11-0) pinned Hustisford’s Mason Nicholls at 2:33 of the finals.
Five more Pirates advanced to sectional competition with second place finishes. Fernando Carillo (106) went 2-1 to improve to 12-4. Jonathan Aguero (138) went 2-1 to improve to 13-3. Reynol Limon (182) went 1-1 to improve to 9-3. Max Besl (220) went 2-1 to improve to 13-3. Heavyweight Gavin Wright went 2-1 to improve to 13-4.
Kyle Fugate (145), Max Schneider (160) and Dylan Bostwick (170) each took third.
Bluejays finish fourth
Johnson Creek took fourth, led by second place finishes from sectional qualifiers Taylor Joseph (132), Howie Olszewski (160) and Leo Sabala (170). Joseph went 1-1 to improve to 8-2. Olszewski went 2-1 with two pins to improve to 10-2. Sabala (3-1) went 2-1 with two pins.
Gavin Riley (120) and Dylan Gruss (152) each placed third. Connor Gerstner (106) and Dom Rabee (145) placed fourth. Caden Heth (138) and heavyweight Kevin Morales took fifth.
Benzing, White
lead Trojans
Returning state qualifier Andrew Benzing (170) and Louis White (220) each won their weight classes to lead Dodgeland to a fifth place team finish.
Benzing (14-1) stuck Waterloo’s Dylan Bostwick at :55 of the semifinals and Johnson Creek’s Leo Sabala at 3:58 of the finals. White (12-2) scored first period pins over Horicon’s Shane Fluhr at 1:32 and Waterloo’s Max Besl at :26 of the finals.
Dylan Kohn (120) also advanced with a second place finish. Kohn (9-4) went 1-1 on the day.
Braxton Kohn (126) and Garrett Clark (132) each took fourth.
Stark leads Falcons
Senior heavyweight Gavan Stark won his weight class as Hustisford finished sixth overall.
Stark (8-0) pinned Horicon’s Cole Nicolaus at 1:09 of the semifinals and Waterloo’s Gavin Wright at 2:27 of the title match. Mason Nicholls also advanced with a second place finish at 195.
Kylee Firari (113) and Evan Nicholls (220) each took third. Mike Beavers (138) finished sixth.
Sectional qualifiers compete at the Dodgeland sectional next Saturday.
Team scores: Waterloo 229, Horicon 146, Poynette 146, Johnson Creek 109, Dodgeland 88, Marshall 85.5, Hustisford 62
