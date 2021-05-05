MADISON — Edgewood striker Madison Foley scored two second half goals to rally the Crusaders to a 2-1 Badger South victory over Watertown’s girls soccer team on Tuesday.
Possession was even throughout most of the first half. Watertown got on the board in the 38th minute with a free kick from 40 yards out courtesy of Aubrey Schmutzler.
A big save by Watertown keeper Jadyn Zechzer late in the first half allowed the Goslings to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Foley capitalized on a goalkeeper deflection in the 51st minute. Three short minutes later, Foley scored again putting Edgewood ahead 2-1.
“The remaining 36 minutes contained chances for both teams, but ultimately Edgewood maintained their one goal lead till the end,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said.
Watertown hosts Luther Prep on Saturday at 11 a.m.
JV draws: Watertown’s JV team played Edgewood to a 2-2 tie.
EDGEWOOD 2, WATERTOWN 1
Watertown 1 0 — 1
Edgewood 0 2 — 2
W — Schmutzler 38:00
E — Foley 51:00
E — Foley 54:00
Saves — W (Zechzer 13), E (Meriggioli 2)
