Watertown’s Jake Olszewski hits a backhand return during a match at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts on Thursday. Olszewski and teammate Eli Zubke went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles at the Beaver Dam tournament on Saturday.
BEAVER DAM — Watertown’s boys tennis team finished third out of eight teams at the Beaver Dam invitational on Saturday.
“This tournament was exactly what we needed as a team,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “Everyone had the chance to play a lot of tennis against quality opponents, and also see what the next level looks like. We won two matches at every spot except No. 3 doubles, but they won the only match they played. Now we can look forward to a great week of practice and keep building on this momentum.”
Watertown hosts Monona Grove on Tuesday.
1 Singles
Dylan Geske (W) def. Jacob Downs (West Bend West) 7-5, 6-3
Owen Plate (Plymouth) def. Geske (W) 6-2, 6-4
Geske (W) def. Ethan Dricken (West Bend East) 6-2, 6-3
2 Singles
Owen Harris (W) def. Salva Huertas Abad (Wayland) 6-2, 6-4
Harris (W) def. Aaron Ruplinger (West Bend West) 4-6, 7-5, 11-9
