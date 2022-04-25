BEAVER DAM — Watertown’s boys tennis team finished third out of eight teams at the Beaver Dam invitational on Saturday.

“This tournament was exactly what we needed as a team,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “Everyone had the chance to play a lot of tennis against quality opponents, and also see what the next level looks like. We won two matches at every spot except No. 3 doubles, but they won the only match they played. Now we can look forward to a great week of practice and keep building on this momentum.”

Watertown hosts Monona Grove on Tuesday.

1 Singles

Dylan Geske (W) def. Jacob Downs (West Bend West) 7-5, 6-3

Owen Plate (Plymouth) def. Geske (W) 6-2, 6-4

Geske (W) def. Ethan Dricken (West Bend East) 6-2, 6-3

2 Singles

Owen Harris (W) def. Salva Huertas Abad (Wayland) 6-2, 6-4

Harris (W) def. Aaron Ruplinger (West Bend West) 4-6, 7-5, 11-9

Jaren Baltus (Plymouth) def. Harris (W) 6-1, 6-2

3 Singles

Parker Lehn (Plymouth) def. Trevor Bird (W) 2-6, 6-4, 10-6

Bird (W) def. Andy Mugabo (Wayland) 7-5, 6-4

Bird (W) def. Logan McClyman (Fond du Lac) 6-1, 6-2

4 Singles

Jackson Barta (W) def. Sam Evans (Wayland) 6-0, 6-3

Kilian Wilinski (Manitowoc) def. Barta (W) 6-4, 6-7(5), 10-5

Barta (W) def. Ryan McEvoy (Plymouth) 3-6, 6-2, 10-7

1 Doubles

Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Jirikowic/Marx (Plymouth) 6-2, 6-1

Knuth/Newberg (Manitowoc) def. Olszewski/Zubke (W) 6-3, 6-1

Olszewski/Zubke (W) def. Freber/Schroeder (Beaver Dam) 6-2, 6-2

2 Doubles

Sean Kelliher/Owen Zingler (W) def. Marris/Mollwitz (Plymouth) 6-1, 6-4

Meyer/Hartlaub (Manitowoc) def. Kelliher/Zingler (W) 6-0, 6-2

Kelliher/Zingler (W) def. Buchacher/Prescott (West Bend West) 7-5, 5-7, 10-5

3 Doubles

Gavin Schlender/Jameson Stocks (W) def. Krueger/Lara-Cruz (Fond du Lac) 6-2, 6-2

