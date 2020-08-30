Addison Kuenzi

Watertown’s Addison Kuenzi won 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 4 singles match during a dual meet against Lake Mills on Friday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts. Rain suspended play, but Watertown won four flights in a 4-0 victory.

 Kevin Wilson

Watertown’s girls tennis team won four flights and held leads in the remaining three before rain ended a dual with Lake Mills on Friday morning at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.

Danielle Krakow won in straight sets at No. 2 singles, as did Natalia Cortes at No. 3 singles and Addison Kuenzi at No. 4 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr also beat the rain and scored a 6-0, 6-4 victory to guarantee Watertown’s 4-0 victory in the team dual.

Aubrey Schmutzler was one game away from a straight set win at No. 1 singles, as was the No. 2 doubles team of Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann.

Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke won the first two games of the opening set before play was stopped in the No. 3 doubles match.

“This was a fun match for both teams and I’m happy that we got most of it in,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.

“Lake Mills has a great program and has had a lot of success recently, so I was happy to see us jump out early and play well from the start. We had a great week on the court and the girls are starting to see the results of all their hard work. This team has a ton of potential. We are going to continue to focus on improvement and enjoying every day we have on the court together.”

Watertown (3-0) hosts Beaver Dam on Tuesday.

WATERTOWN 4,

LAKE MILLS 0

Singles

1 — Aubrey Schmutzler (W) led Claudia Curtis (LM) 6-0, 5-2

2 — Danielle Krakow (W) def. Molly Williams (LM) 6-0, 6-4

3 — Natalia Cortes (W) def. Sydney Williams (LM) 6-0, 6-0

4 — Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Maddie Patton (LM) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1 — Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) def. Gabby Mahr/Isabelle Retrum (LM) 6-0, 6-4

2 — Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) led Brooke Sehmer/Katrina Breaker (LM) 6-2, 5-4

3 — Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) led Rajina Kaufman/Hannah Lamke (LM) 2-0

