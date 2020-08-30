Watertown’s girls tennis team won four flights and held leads in the remaining three before rain ended a dual with Lake Mills on Friday morning at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
Danielle Krakow won in straight sets at No. 2 singles, as did Natalia Cortes at No. 3 singles and Addison Kuenzi at No. 4 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Linskens and Abby Marr also beat the rain and scored a 6-0, 6-4 victory to guarantee Watertown’s 4-0 victory in the team dual.
Aubrey Schmutzler was one game away from a straight set win at No. 1 singles, as was the No. 2 doubles team of Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann.
Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke won the first two games of the opening set before play was stopped in the No. 3 doubles match.
“This was a fun match for both teams and I’m happy that we got most of it in,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“Lake Mills has a great program and has had a lot of success recently, so I was happy to see us jump out early and play well from the start. We had a great week on the court and the girls are starting to see the results of all their hard work. This team has a ton of potential. We are going to continue to focus on improvement and enjoying every day we have on the court together.”
Watertown (3-0) hosts Beaver Dam on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 4,
LAKE MILLS 0
Singles
1 — Aubrey Schmutzler (W) led Claudia Curtis (LM) 6-0, 5-2
2 — Danielle Krakow (W) def. Molly Williams (LM) 6-0, 6-4
3 — Natalia Cortes (W) def. Sydney Williams (LM) 6-0, 6-0
4 — Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Maddie Patton (LM) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1 — Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) def. Gabby Mahr/Isabelle Retrum (LM) 6-0, 6-4
2 — Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) led Brooke Sehmer/Katrina Breaker (LM) 6-2, 5-4
3 — Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) led Rajina Kaufman/Hannah Lamke (LM) 2-0
