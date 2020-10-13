Nate Rupprecht’s goal at the 82-minute mark lifted Edgewood to a 1-0 win over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Tuesday at Lansverk Field.
“Tonight we came out a little flat and needed a spark,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “Our touches just weren’t as good as they have been and our communication was too quiet at times. We still created scoring opportunities as we have been all season, but couldn’t convert. Only three of our seven shots in the first half were on goal, but the three were high quality attacks.
“One was a perfectly placed corner that was headed past the Edgewood keeper but a defender was able to foot save it over the goal. Our defense played well and the midfield was trying to match the physicality of Edgewood, but we were getting fouls called for everything. It was one of those games where calls didn’t even out. Our players were frustrated with not being able to match what Edgewood was doing. They felt handcuffed by the calls.
“We got a bit of a spark going in the second half and had six shots on goal. A couple of those came again off a corner kick. If there is one positive to take away from tonight it was the chances we are creating with our corners and free kicks.
“Unfortunately, Edgewood was able to get a flick goal over sophomore goalkeeper Roberto Ortega, Jr’s outstretched hand in the 82nd minute that they were able to ride for the final 8 minutes of the match. Ortega had some really nice saves tonight.
“I’m not sure what else to say about the night. It was disappointing to lose because we played so well against them earlier this season and really felt good about the rematch.
“The guys are going to need to rebound quickly since we host Sauk Prairie for another rematch on Thursday. We need to focus on all the good we’ve done this season, including that amazing last second win the first time we played Sauk. If we can focus on that and stay positive, we can play a good match against Sauk and get primed up for Hamilton next Tuesday.”
Watertown’s JV beat Edgewood 7-1
EDGEWOOD 1,
WATERTOWN 0
Edgewood 0 1 — 1
Watertown 0 0 — 0
E — Ruprecht 82:00
Saves — E (Merckx 8), W (Ortega 8)
