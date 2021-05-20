LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team lost a nonconference home game to Stoughton, 6-1, Thursday on Parents’ Night.

The Warriors (5-5-1) trailed by three goals early before an unassisted 28th-minute score by senior Kendra Wilson on a free kick off the crossbar made it 3-1 at halftime.

The Vikings, who got two goals apiece by Karmen Smyth and Noelle Hanson, had a 17-5 advantage in shots on goal.

The Warriors travel to face Middleton today at 7:30 p.m.

STOUGHTON 6,

LAKESIDE 1

Stoughton 3 3 — 6

Lakeside Lutheran 1 0 — 1

First half — S: Smyth, 6:00; Hanson, (Smyth), 11:00; Hanson, (Thompson), 26:00; L: Wilson, 28:00. Second half — S: Brekke, 50:00; Smyth, 58:00; Wright, 89:00; Saves: S 4; LL 9.

