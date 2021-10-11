Four area athletes earned special qualifier berths to the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament this week at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison.

Competing in Division 2 matches on Thursday are Lake Mills junior Claudia Curtis, Jefferson junior Grace Niebler and Luther Prep senior Rachel Schoeneck and junior Katie Schoeneck.

Curtis (20-5 will face Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Jameson Gregory (18-3) in a singles match at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Niebler (11-13) will face New London senior Paeton Kringel (12-10) in a singles match at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Schoeneck and Schoeneck (12-6) will face Rice Lake juniors Lexington Berger and Kallahan Bowman (13-8) at approximately 6:45 p.m.

