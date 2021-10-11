Four area tennis players earn special qualifier berths for state tourney Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Oct 11, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four area athletes earned special qualifier berths to the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament this week at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison.Competing in Division 2 matches on Thursday are Lake Mills junior Claudia Curtis, Jefferson junior Grace Niebler and Luther Prep senior Rachel Schoeneck and junior Katie Schoeneck.Curtis (20-5 will face Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Jameson Gregory (18-3) in a singles match at approximately 5:45 p.m.Niebler (11-13) will face New London senior Paeton Kringel (12-10) in a singles match at approximately 6:30 p.m.Schoeneck and Schoeneck (12-6) will face Rice Lake juniors Lexington Berger and Kallahan Bowman (13-8) at approximately 6:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Valero announces 'mass layoffs' near Jefferson Hartford man sentenced in woman’s death Supervisor’s death ‘hard to accept’ Beaver Dam man found guilty for explosive device possession Dodge County marriage licenses Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
