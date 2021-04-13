Dean Neff, a 2020 graduate of Jefferson High School and currently a freshman wrestling at 165 pounds for the Chadron State University wrestling team in Chadron, Neb., was recently recognized as one of seven team members to earn 2020-21 Academic All-American honors.
The Chadron State Eagles wrestling program was established in 1957. It has produced 46 All-Americans and three national champions.
Neff was a three-time state medalist for Jefferson and left as the school’s career wins leader with a record of 172-33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.