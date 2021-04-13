Dean Neff, a 2020 graduate of Jefferson High School and currently a freshman wrestling at 165 pounds for the Chadron State University wrestling team in Chadron, Neb., was recently recognized as one of seven team members to earn 2020-21 Academic All-American honors.

The Chadron State Eagles wrestling program was established in 1957. It has produced 46 All-Americans and three national champions.

Neff was a three-time state medalist for Jefferson and left as the school’s career wins leader with a record of 172-33.

Load comments