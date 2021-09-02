WAUPUN – Luther Prep’s boys soccer team fell to host Central Wisconsin Christian 1-0 in a nonconference match on Tuesday.
CWC’s Benn Mbah scored unassisted in the 65th minute for the game-winner. The Phoenix (1-1-0) got outshot, 4-1.
“This was a game of missed touches and missed opportunities,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “Our turnovers, especially our unforced turnovers, really hurt our momentum. We only had one shot on goal in 80 minutes. We had many goal scoring opportunities, but one shot on goal is not going to win any matches. Too many missed opportunities.
“Central Wisconsin Christian did a great job pestering our team which continually led to turnovers, especially with poor passes. All of the turnovers created allowed the home team to capitalize as Benn Mbah sent a scorcher of a ball across his body to the far post from 25 yards away, a very pretty goal.”
The Phoenix open Capitol Conference play at Columbus today at 4 p.m.
CWC 1, LUTHER PREP 0
LPS 0 0 — 0
CWC 0 1 — 1
Second half: CWC – Mbah, 64:14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.