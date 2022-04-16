HUSTISFORD — Rylie Collien scored a hat trick for goals and assists and Brielle Blome scored two goals in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 9-0 Flyway Conference win over Campbellsport on Thursday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (2-1, 1-1 in conference) outshot Campbellsport (0-4, 0-2) by a 45-1 margin.
"The cold wind was wicked but the way we played kept me warm tonight,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "At the beginning of the game we were forcing shots and as the game progressed we started passing and supporting each other and creating much
better shots.
"The defense played very organized tonight. Rylie got us on the board from an Ally Feilbach assist and then Rylie repaid the favor with
an assist to Ally who made a great shot from distance off the far post."
Riley Becker assisted Rylie Collien on a corner kick and Collien repaid Becker, setting her up later in the game. Brielle Blome scored on a Collien assist and on her own stealing a goal kick and hooking one in from 15 yards. Collien stole a goal kick 5 minutes later and fire a low hard shot to the far post.
Defender Rena Harvey scored on a high shot from 25 yards out after getting a touch pass from Madison Fetzer and Breanne Reinwald knocked
in the final goal on a cross from Riley Becker.
"Everyone got good playing time tonight and it was a team effort,” Hopfinger said. "Everyone contributed tonight.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Wayland on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 9, CAMPBELLSPORT 0
Campbellsport 0 0 — 0
HD United 6 3 — 9
HD — Collien (Feilbach) 14:52
HD — Feilbach (Collien) 17:22
HD — Collien (Becker) 21:58
HD — Blome (Collien) 34:53
HD — Harvey (Fetzer) 38:37
HD — Becker (Collien) 39:20
HD — Blome 45:10
HD — Collien 50:30
HD — Reinwald (Becker) 67:31
Shots — C 1, HD 45
Saves — C (Pawlowski 22), HD (Huncosky 0, Kuehl 0 Zurawski 1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.