Two teams trending in opposite directions will clash when Luther Prep’s football team plays at Lake Mills on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Phoenix (3-0, 1-0 Capitol) are riding a nine-game win streak dating to last season while the L-Cats (1-2, 0-1) have been shutout in each of their last two games.
“Luther Prep is a 3-0 football team with a lot of momentum,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “We’re the underdogs for sure as we have been the last two weeks. We haven’t played four quarters of football. We have to hang onto the football. Hopefully in the fourth quarter we’re in a game with them and can come through with a win.”
Lake Mills has won the last five meetings, including last season’s 30-0 decision.
“They are still Lake Mills and will have that confidence and swagger when they play us,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “We go in and we’re the underdog. They are living off that winning edge from when they played us in the past. It’s going to be a tough one.”
Gregorius noticed an L-Cat attack centered on their players’ strengths.
“Lake Mills has faced tough competition the last two weeks in Edgewood and Columbus,” Gregorius said. “They are trying to do a lot of the things offensively they’ve done in the past while running the ball more. In the past, it’s been the quarterback’s arm or (Ben) Dunkleberger’s legs. This year, they’ve playing to strengths of their kids.”
Huber wants his group to play with a fire in their belly.
“We have to get tougher, more physical and play for four quarters,” Huber said. “We have to have a sense of urgency with a third of the year already over. It’s do or die for lack of a better word. We have to get moving and get things going in the right direction. This group has potential but potential only means so much. We need better execution on offense, defense and special teams.”
Luther Prep will be facing an odd-man front offensively.
“Their defense is very solid and can get to the ball,” Gregorius said. “It’s a bend don’t break type defense. That’s the tough part. We haven’t done a good job trying to solve that the last couple years. They have had our number.”
Turnovers and average starting field position will go a long way to determining the outcome.
“We can’t turn the ball over,” Gregorius said. “Field position is another big key. In Friday’s game against Turner, we didn’t turn it over and they did. It’s going to be the same thing this week. Can we hang onto the ball and sustain offense without punting or turning it over?”
The Phoenix are looking to get over the hill and claim a victory in the annual series while the L-Cats look to right the ship and maintain supremacy in the rivalry.
