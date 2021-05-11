JEFFERSON — A big fourth inning sprung the Jefferson softball team to a 20-0 Rock Valley victory over Big Foot Tuesday at Riverfront Park.
The Eagles (8-0, 7-0 RVC) scored 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after combing to score eight in the first three.
Leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski and Claire Beck both drove in three runs each for Jefferson. Beck finished 3-for-4 — which included a home run — to go along with two runs.
Eden Dempsey finished a perfect 4-for-4, scoring three times while batting in a pair of runs. Brittney Mengel touched home plate three times and also drove in a run.
Julia Ball pitched all five innings in the shortened game, striking out four batters while allowing two hits.
Jefferson hosts Clinton on Thursday at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 20, BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot 000 00 — 0 2 3
Jefferson 314 (12)X — 20 15 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — BF: McCarthy 3-11-11-4-2; J: Ball 5-2-0-1-4.
Leading hitters — BF: Rego 2B; J: Serdynski 2x4, Messmann 2x3 (2B), Dempsey 4x4, Beck 3x4 (HR, 2B), Kaus 2B.
