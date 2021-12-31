OSHKOSH — Watertown junior Oscar Wilkowski improved to 12-0 on the season with a first place finish in the 138-pound weight class at the Lourdes On The Water Classic held Wednesday and Thursday.
Wilkowski pinned Denmark’s Vannoie in 1 minute, 25 seconds, earned a 17-2 technical fall over West De Pere’s Ryker Crooks, pinned Green Bay Preble’s Brady Deal in :25 and stuck Wilmot’s Joel Sullivan in 4:19 to reach the finals, where he scored a 2-0 decision over Germantown’s Talan Schutte (22-2).
Braden Holleman also placed for the Goslings, finishing fifth at 182.
In the championship round, Holleman (21-5) pinned Bonduel’s Michael Kieler in :32, won a 5-2 decision over Omro’s Carter Wardner and a 7-4 decision over West Allis Hale’s Gavin Graham.
He lost in the semifinals by a 19-4 technical fall to West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola (23-2), then lost his consolation semifinal by a 3-1 decision to Brillion’s Damon Schmidt (17-2).
Finn Muligan had two byes and finished 0-2 at 106. Noe Ugalde finished 1-2 with one pin at 113. Hector Ayala finished 1-2 with one decision at 126. Marlon Muniz went 1-2 with one technical fall at 132.
Ryan Bergman (13-9) finished 1-2 with one decision at 145.
Frank Wilkowski finished 2-2 with two pins at 152. Mason Fritsche (15-8) went 2-2 with one technical fall and one decision at 160. Owen Sjoberg (13-8) finished 1-2 with one pin at 170. Eric Chairez (11-11) finished 2-2 with two pins at 195. Heavyweight Aaron Finn went 2-2 with one pin and one decision.
“Day two of On the Waters began with a very tough first round, losing all three of our remaining seniors,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said.
“They fought hard and made progress. We know what work needs to be done and look forward to getting back to a normal schedule. It’s important to remember that none of them were in the varsity lineup last year and they are still figuring that out.
“However, the rest of the day led to Braden placing fifth and Oscar claiming his first OTW title. Both wrestlers matched their seeds coming in and had a chance to see how they measured up. They passed the test.
“One of the great things about this holiday tournament, is the opportunity to figure out what needs to be worked on in practice to help inform the next several weeks.
“We have a long way to go but can see obvious improvements since week one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.