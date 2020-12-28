LA CROSSE — Sophomore point guard Macy Donarski led all scorers with 32 points as La Crosse Aquinas rallied in the second half to top the visiting Lake Mills girls basketball team 75-60 on Monday afternoon.
Lake Mills (9-1) led by eight points with 14 minutes to go before the Blugolds went on a 28-4 spurt to pull ahead by double figures. Aquinas (6-0) hasn't lost to an in-state opponent since the 2017 WIAA Division 4 state title game against Howards Grove, a streak that now stands at 81 games.
"In the first half we did well rebounding and played well on the offensive end," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "This was was a great experience for us going on the road up there. They had won 80 in a row entering today so we knew it would present a huge challenge. We had them on the ropes there.
"We just can't have five or six minutes where we get spastic for lack of a better word. We've been in too many big ball games with this group to react the way we did when we got pressure. When we fell down by 16 points, we cut it back to 10 and kept playing hard. Aquinas has too much firepower to be missing bunnies and easy looks."
Senior center Vivian Guerrero scored 17 points to lead Lake Mills and senior forward Jade Pitta added nine. Senior guard Taylor Roughen and sophomore center Bella Pitta each finished with eight points.
Lake Mills turned it over 17 times, missed too many good looks inside and needed to rebound better in the second half, according to Siska.
Donarski hit a tough shot in the final minute of the first half to square it at 33 heading into the break.
"Donarski is a good guard that's strong, athletic and big, which is a tough matchup for us," Siska said. "She's a strong ball handler that can finish with either hand. She hadn't hit a 3 all season and hit three tonight. They had a few others that scored tonight that hadn't scored much this season.
"We tried to take away Jacy Weisbrod and held her to 13 points, she's averaging almost 20 a game. Vivian drew the assignment on her and did a good job."
Senior guards Ava Wollin and Julianna Wagner and senior center Kayla Will all tallied six points for the L-Cats.
Lake Mills is the second-ranked team in the WisSports.net Coaches' Poll for Division 3 and Aquinas is second in D4.
Aquinas is the two-time defending D4 state champion and had advanced to last season's final before the tournament was called off due to COVID-19. The Blugolds have lost only two regular-season games in the last five seasons, both of which came to Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
Lake Mills hosts Edgewood on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 75,
LAKE MILLS 60
Lake Mills 33 27 — 60
La Crosse Aquinas 33 42 — 75
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 3 2-2 8, Wagner 1 3-4 6, A. Wollin 2 0-0 6, J. Pitta 4 1-2 9, Guerrero 6 5-5 17, B. Pitta 4 0-0 8, Will 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 11-13 60.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Donarski 14 1-4 32, Theusch 1 0-0 3, B. Bahr 3 0-0 6, Bagniefski 6 0-1 14, S. Bahr 2 1-1 5, Weisbrod 5 2-2 13, Cronk 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 4-8 75.
3-point goals: LM 3 (A. Wollin 2, Wagner 1); LCA 7 (Donarski 3, Bagniefski 2, Theusch 2, Weisbrod 1). Total fouls: LM 11; LCA 12. Fouled out: J. Pitta.
