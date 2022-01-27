It was a close game until the end, but MBU’s women’s basketball team saw the game slip away 54-64 to the Lincoln Christian University Red Lions on Tuesday.
Callie Morrison and Katelyn Morrison combined for 40 of the Sabercats’ 54 points. Callie Morrison’s 23-point performance was her sixth consecutive 20-point game.
The first quarter is about gaining ground, but neither team truly dominated the territory. A Lexi McClure layup put the Red Lions up by six points with 1:20 on the clock, but a big rebound and jumper from Tierney Bosnyak pulled Maranatha (3-10) back to within three, 17-14, just before the first quarter ended. So far, the Sabercats were creating decent looks at the bucket and keeping themselves within striking distance.
Maranatha struggled with their possession late in the second quarter, allowing the Red Lions to pull away to a nine-point lead heading into the halftime break.
For the first half, Lincoln Christian shot just above the 50-percent mark while Maranatha came in just under.
The third quarter was frustrating for the Sabercats, who just couldn’t get their shots to fall, going just 1-11 from the floor before Callie Morrison banked in a short jumper to break the drought. Late jumpers from Callie and Katelyn Morrison brought Maranatha to within five, but a sendoff jumper from Savana Powell-Goodman beat the buzzer and gave the Red Lions a 49-40 lead heading into the final quarter. The Sabercats needed momentum.
Maranatha needed to force the issue, and ended up forcing its shots down the stretch amid relentless pressure from the Red Lion defense. Lincoln Christian (5-11) eventually extended their lead to 10 to close out the hard-earned win on the Maranatha campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.