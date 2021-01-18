Juan Alonso

Jonathan Aguero went 3-0 including a pair of pins at 132 pounds for Waterloo’s wrestling team, which swept Sugar River, Lake Mills and Lakeside Luheran in a triple dual Friday.

LAKE MILLS — Another triple dual, another sweep for the Pirates.

Waterloo’s wrestlers posted wins over Sugar River (57-12), Lake Mills (60-9) and Lakeside Lutheran (52-22) in a triple dual on Friday.

Juan Alonso (132 pounds), Trevor Firari (145) and heavyweight Gavin Wright each recorded two pins on the day for the Pirates.

WATERLOO 57,

SUGAR RIVER 12

106 — Fernando Carillo (W) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Mason Mau (SR) received forfeit

126 — Jonathan Aguero (W) received forfeit

132 — Juan Alonso (W) pinned Matthew Loshaw (SR)

138 — Joe Quaglia (SR) dec. Jacob Soter (W) 13-6

145 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Avery Lettman (SR)

152 — Kyle Fugate (W) received forfeit

160 — Alex Zielinski (SR) dec. Max Schneider (W) 6-2

170 — Dylan Bostwick (W) received forfeit

182 — Reynol Limon (W) dec. Carson Loshaw (SR) 6-5

195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit

220 — Max Besl (W) received forfeit

285 — Gavin Wright (W) pinned Jacob Walker (SR)

WATERLOO 60, LAKE MILLS 9

106 — Fernando Carillo (W) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Double Forfeit

126 — Juan Alonso (W) received forfeit

132 — Jonathan Aguero (W) received forfeit

138 — Jacob Soter (W) received forfeit

145 — Kyle Fugate (W) received forfeit

152 — Trevor Firari (W) received forfeit

160 — Max Schneider (W) received forfeit

170 — Charlie Cassady (LM) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W)

182 — Jordan Tindell (LM) dec. Reynol Limon (W) 9-4

195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit

220 — Max Besl (W) received forfeit

285 — Gavin Wright (W) pinned Tyler Theder (LM)

WATERLOO 52, LAKESIDE 22

106 — Fernando Carillo (W) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Dane McIlvain (LL) received forfeit

126 — Juan Alonso (W) pinned Noah Weidner (LL)

132 — Jonathan Aguero (W) major dec. Sam Schmidt (LL) 12-3

138 — Riley Schmidt (LL) pinned Jacob Soter (W)

145 — Kyle Fugate (W) pinned Elijah Grow (LL)

152 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Isaac Winters (LL)

160 — Max Schneider (W) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL)

170 — Christian Schmidt (LL) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W)

182 — Reynol Limon (W) received forfeit

195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit

220 — Austin Haley (LL) major dec. Max Besl (W) 14-3

285 — Gavin Wright (W) received forfeit

