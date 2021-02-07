Eaglejays lose to Waterford

WATERFORD — Eden Harstford finished first on vault as the Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team was downed by Waterford, 116.55-111.5, in a dual Friday at Waterford High School.

Harstford scored an 8.275 on vault, good for first place. Harstford also earned a second-place finish on the uneven bars (7.25).

On balance beam, Jefferson/Cambridge's Summer Huebel scored a second-place finish with a 7.75. Alex Ostopowicz finished fourth on the balance beam with a 7.65.

Tags

Load comments