JANESVILLE — The Jefferson boys golf team shot a four-person total of 427 to finish in 10th place at Wednesday’s Rock Valley Conference tournament held at Riverside Golf Course.
Edgerton (330) won the meet handily over Evansville (371) and Whitewater (389). The Crimson Tide’s Roman Frodel shot a nine-over-par round of 80 to edge teammate Clayton Jenny by a shot for medalist honors.
Josh Gehl led the Eagles with a 101. Dylan Dettman, who played the No. 5 spot, shot 104. Austin Steies (108) and Alek Kuykendahl (114) rounded of the team’s score.
“The guys really improved their scores today overall,” Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Dylan Dettman for only picking up a golf club two weeks ago has picked things up quickly.”
The Eagles host a rescheduled mini-meet at Jefferson Golf Course on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Team scores: Edgerton 330, Evansville 371, Whitewater 389, Clinton 393, Brodhead 397, Big Foot 405, McFarland 408, East Troy 421, Beloit Turner 424, Jefferson 427.
