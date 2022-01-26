BEAVER DAM — Senior point guard Gavin Thimm scored 31 points and senior forward Blake Peplinski added 21 in Hustisford’s 83-57 Trailways East win over Wayland Academy on Monday.
Hustisford (10-3, 5-1 in conference) took a 12-point lead into halftime and extended it from there.
“Wayland is very quick and athletic and we did an excellent job of matching their aggressiveness on offense and defense,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said.
“Wayland is an improved team and only lost to Oakfield by five this season. We really came out attacking the basket and picked a great night to be hitting on all cylinders. Braden really stepped up early and they were not ready for his offensive surge in the first half scoring nine of his 10. That really ignited the rest of the team.
“Gavin was on fire with six 3-point baskets, many from deep range, and he added six assists and four rebounds. Blake Peplinski had a monster game with 21 points,
15 rebounds and five assists. On a number of possessions he took it coast to coast and raced past the defense for a layup. Caleb had another solid game, Josh and Nathan both nailed first half 3’s to help us pull away. It was great to see the offense play loose and aggressive but it was the defense that really stepped up in the middle section of the game to really help us build a big lead which Wayland cut into in the final minutes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.