Lakeside Lutheran senior Maya Heckmann was just as masterful touring the Watertown Country Club course on Friday as she was the previous day.
Twenty-four hours after leading the Warriors to the Watertown Invitational title with a medalist round of 79, Heckmann shot 39 on the back nine as the Warriors defeated Watertown 187-229 in a dual meet.
Ava Heckmann shot 46, Kaylea Affeld shot 48 and Ella Butzine shot 54 for Lakeside’s other scores on Friday.
The Goslings played without their top player Sammy Suski, who had a prior commitment. The Goslings were led by senior Maddie Fischer with a 56.
“Maddie is showing consistency and with more practice and competition will continue to improve her scores,” Watertown girls golf coach Mike Wietor said. “She has been a pleasant surprise.”
Juniors Savannah Szalanski and Taylor Kaufmann were next with 57’s.
“This is closer to Savannah’s ability,” Wietor said. “She caught some bad breaks or her score would have been in the low 50’s. Taylor again drove the ball well but could not take advantage. I am excited about her future when she starts to put it all together.”
Riley Lange closed out the scoring with 59.
“We need to fix a couple of flaws and well get Riley on a good track,” Wietor said.
Miah Nelson playing in here first varsity match score of 70 was not used.
“Miah has improved dramatically. I feel she will continue to lower her scores as the season progresses. All the girls need more consistency in the short game and putting. There missteps in this area adds 5-10 shots to their scores.”
Lakeside’s JV defeated Watertown 250 to 278.
Marianna Castro (66), Cheyenne Groll (67), Bayleigh Keith (72), Marley Hodgett (73) and Kennedy Groll (84) played for the Goslings.
Freshman Kennady Groll playing for the first time 84.
“These girl have very little experience,” Wietor said. “They at times can make excellent swings but need to continue to practice and play to become more consistent. and like the Varsity players need extensive work on putting and short game.
“All the girls are excited about the up coming season, we won’t be playing in as many meets. We are trying to set up dual matches with local schools who are participating in fall golf.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.