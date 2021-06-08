EAST TROY — The Luther Prep boys tennis team placed third at Monday’s WIAA Division 2 subsectional hosted by East Troy High School and qualified three flights for sectionals.

Phoenix junior Judd Guse beat Whitewater’s Elijah Grall 6-0, 6-0 to advance, improving to 8-11 on the season.

The No. 1 doubles tandem of juniors Johannes Bourman and Matthew Koelpin won 6-0, 6-0 over a University Lake School duo, pushing their record to 8-2 while punching a sectional ticket.

At the No. 2 doubles flight, seniors Eli Crass and Rees Roecker are moving on with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over an East Troy team. Crass/Roecker are now 14-4.

East Troy and Catholic Memorial both scored 14 points and are currently tied for first.

Jefferson did not have any sectional qualifiers and senior Vinny Bonofiglo lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles to East Troy’s Justin Brehm.

The sectional meet, which will also be hosted by East Troy, begins today at 9 a.m.

EAST TROY SUBSECTIONAL

Team scores: East Troy 14; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 14; Luther Prep 8; Jefferson 4; Whitewater 4; Delavan-Darien 2; Hartland University Lake 2.

Sectional qualifiers: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 7; East Troy 6; Luther Prep 3; Whitewater 1, Jefferson 0.

No. 1 singles — First round: Lindow, ET, bye; Xia, HUL, def. Traver, J, 6-2, 6-0; Guse, WLP, def. Grall, W, 6-0, 6-0; McCaffery, WCM, def. Stickney, DD, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 singles — Sectional quarterfinals: Latus, WCM, def. Gomez, DD, 6-0, 6-0; Brehm, ET, def. Bonofiglo, J, 6-0, 6-0.

First round: Latus bye; Gomez def. Horn, WLP, 6-1, 6-3; Bonofiglo def. Bryant-Nanz, HUL, 6-2, 6-3; Brehm def. Chan, W, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 singles — Quarterfinals: Paullin, ET, def. Turner, J, 6-0, 6-0; Szada, WCM, def. Koelpin, WLP, 6-0, 6-1.

First round: Paullin bye; Turner def. Lockhart, DD, 6-2, 6-1; Koelpin def. Senkevitch, HUL, 6-0, 6-0; Szada def. Rodriguez, W, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4 singles — Quarterfinals: Ramthun, WCM, def. Parboteeah, W, 6-0, 6-0; Edwards, ET, def. Kappl, WLP, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 1 doubles — First round: Korb/Carson, WCM, bye; Wence/Stevenson, W, def. Jurcek/Weisensel, J, 6-0, 6-0; Maternowski/Stoner, ET, def. Perez/Solis, DD, 6-0, 6-0; Koelpin/Bourman, WLP, def. Smyczek/Colananni, HUL, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles — Quarterfinals: Adamson/Horder, WCM, def. Cuellar/Aschenbrener, W, 6-1, 6-1; Roecker/Crass, WLP, def. Erdman/Cliffgard, ET, 7-5, 6-4. First round: Adamson/Horder bye; Cuellar/Aschenbrener def. Flores/Rodriguez, DD, 6-1, 6-1; Erdman/Cliffgard def. Buchholz/Carl, J, 6-0, 6-1; Roecker/Crass bye.

No. 3 doubles — Quarterfinals: Fox/Beres, WCM, def. Wilson/Parez, W, 6-1, 6-0; Murphy/Malloy, ET, def. Schlomer/Mittelstadt, WLP, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Recommended for you

Load comments