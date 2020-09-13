Watertown’s boys cross country team placed second while the girls finished third in a triangular against DeForest and Milwaukee Pius XI on Saturday at WHS.
Senior Joshua Krueger led Watertown’s boys for the second straight week, earning his third consecutive medal on his home course with a third place finish in 18 minutes, 28 seconds.
Seniors Christopher Kitzhaber (fifth, 18:40) and Nathan Williams (tenth, 19:20), sophomore Ben Gifford (14th, 20:30) and senior Holden Thielke (16th, 20:51) also contributed to Watertown’s runner-up score of 46 points. DeForest placed five in the top nine for its winning tally of 27.
“DeForest brought a deep team,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “The course was soft from all the rain this week, but many kids still ran new season bests including Bastien Wolfe at the No. 8 spot with a 52 second course and season best. Our top three seem to be solidified, but there is plenty of flux in the 4-10 spots on this team. That should provide plenty of inter-team competition.”
Kitzhaber medaled for the third consecutive week. Williams ran a two-second season best despite running on a soft course. Gifford ran a season-best by 37 seconds.
“Chris rebounded nicely this week with a strong finish,” Wackett said.
Watertown’s girls scored 55 points, led by senior Emma Gilbertsen’s third place finish in 22:22. She also earned her third meet medal of the season.
“She ran a great race down to the finish against the No. 1 runner from DeForest,” Wackett said. “Both made several moves to drop the other in the last portion of the race.”
Senior Gretchen Roost (sixth, 24:09), sophomore Mikaylah Fessler (13th, 25:21), junior Meghan Hurtgen (21st, 26:48) and freshman Julia Ostermann (24th, 28:11) also scored for the Goslings, who were missing four of their top runners.
Roost ran a season best by 16 seconds. Fessler ran a season best by 20 seconds. All three of Hurtgen’s races have been within one second of each other. Ostermann ran a season-best by 39 seconds.
“Gretchen had a whole different look to her this meet,” Wackett said. “It was a look of a runner who showed she was ready to step forward. She finished so strong in the last 400 meters to chase down one more runner and get within one place of the medals. Mikaylah is showing encouraging signs of improvement. Julia continues to show rapid improvement.”
DeForest won the girls race with 31 points. Pius XI took second with 46 points.
“The girls team was missing four girls from the top eight today for various reasons,” Wackett said. “The girls knew this going in, but still raced well enough to make it a close race between us and Pius. In the end, Pius was too strong up front having the No. 1 and No. 4 finishers in the race. The Deforest girls brought a deep team of close to 30 girls who were hungry for their first race of the season.
“Our girls team should be back to a full complement for next week.”
Watertown hosts Cedarburg and Edgewood next Saturday.
Team scores — boys: DeForest 27, Watertown 46, Pius XI 59
Team scores — girls: DeForest 31, Pius XI 46, Watertown 55
