JOHNSON CREEK — Juda/Albany saved Johnson Creek a long trip east with an upset victory over Racine Lutheran in the regional final last week.
The Panthers also saved the Bluejays a long trip to Boscobel.
Fourth-seeded Juda/Albany pulled off another hard-fought upset, this time knocking out second-seeded Johnson Creek 6-5 in a Division 4 sectional semifinal at Wuestenberg Field on Monday.
Juda-Albany (17-6) broke out early with a solo home run to right by Myah Johnson in the second inning followed by a four-run rally in the top of the fourth.
The Panthers tagged Bluejays starter Bella Herman with five consecutive hits and an RBI fielder’s choice during the fourth inning rally.
Johnson Creek (17-8) responded with five runs over the next three innings to tie the game.
Herman led off of the bottom of the third by pulling a ball through the right side. Hannah Budig came up next and took Juda/Albany pitcher Avary Briggs over the fence in left for a two-run shot.
The Bluejays drew closer in the fourth when Josey Whitehouse hit a one-out double to center and scored on Ashlee Walk's two-run bomb to left to make it a 5-4 game.
In the fifth, Herman pulled another ball through the right side for a hit. Budig reached on a shallow single to right and Herman tied the game when she advanced to third and scored easily on a pair of passed balls.
Briggs avoided further damage with the go-ahead run 90 feet away when she struck out Jenna Fincutter to retire the side.
Juda/Albany regained the lead in the top of the sixth. Johnson hit a leadoff double to right center, advanced to third on single to left by Briggs and scored on Gracie Fretag’s sacrifice fly to center.
Briggs pitched out of an even bigger jam in the bottom of the frame.
Walk drew a one-out walk and Hailey Kvalheim singled to left. With two outs, Herman drew a walk to load the bases for Budig, who worked the count full. Briggs got Budig to top the ball on the payoff pitch, then fielded the short chopper and beat Walk to the plate by a split second to retire the side.
“(Briggs) made good pitches,” Johnson Creek softball coach Buddy Capuano said. "The play she made at the plate, that was the game right there. Super close play. Can't expect any more. They played a tight game, both teams.”
The Bluejays would strand eight in the game, including two in the seventh. Senior catcher Kaiyli Thompson hit a hard grounder to the shortstop and reached on an error with one out. Whitehouse hit a line drive single to left with two outs to bring up Walk, whose comebacker to Briggs closed this one out. Juda/Albany travels to face Iowa-Grant at Boscobel for the sectional championship on Wednesday.
"Both teams played fantastic games,” Capuano said. "It was a beautiful game. You can’t ask for anything more. Super exciting. Lots of people came out to watch. It was amazing. Sorry to see the seniors upset, but these are the games you want. You don’t want 23-2. You want a tough game in the playoffs. It’s hard.”
Herman struck out 10 with no walks in a complete game effort and helped her own cause with three hits and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot to cap off a stellar four years with the program. Seven returning starters will be back next season for a program which exceeded expectations in 2021.
"I don’t think anyone thought we would be this good … win the conference, beat Horicon, win the regional,” Capuano said. "I thought we’d be good. I didn’t know we would go this far, so it was good."
JUDA/ALBANY 6, JOHNSON CREEK 5
Juda/Albany 014 001 0 — 6 8 1
Johnson Creek 002 210 0 — 5 10 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JA (Briggs 7-10-5-4-6-2), JC (Herman 7-8-6-6-10-0)
Leading hitters — JA (Skoumal 2B, Davis RBI, Dahl RBI, Durtschi 2BI, Johnson 2x3, 2B, HR, RBI, Fretag RBI), JC (Herman 3x3, Budig 2x4, HR, 2BI, Swanson 2B, Whitehouse 2x4, 2B, Walk HR, 2BI)
