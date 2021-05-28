WHITEWATER — Ava Schmidt scored in the 60th minute as the Lake Mills girls soccer team played to a 1-1 tie at Whitewater in a nonconference game on Friday.
Schmidt scored at the 59:46 mark on an assist by Sophia Guerrero for the L-Cats (8-1-4). Whitewater's Kazi Beth netted the equalizer unassisted in the 70th minute.
"I'm really proud of this group of girls," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "We are battling a lot of injuries throughout our entire program and these wonderful kids just will not quit. They worked so hard tonight and did a great job having each other's backs.
"We had some things we need to correct, and correct quickly, but we also had some nice flashes of brilliant soccer and a lot of girls stepping up individually. I'm encouraged by what I saw tonight as we move into the final week of the regular season."
Sophomore goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped nine shots for Lake Mills, which is the ninth-ranked team in this week's Division 4 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Rankings.
The L-Cats are 5-0-3 in their last eight games, which includes three ties in their last four matches.
For Whitewater (0-7-1), Cora Linos made five saves.
Lake Mills hosts Sugar River on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. before closing the regular season at home against Columbus on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 1, WHITEWATER 1
Lake Mills 0 1 — 1
Whitewater 0 1 — 1
Second half — LM: Schmidt (S. Guerrero), 59:46; WW: Beth, 69:00.
Saves: LM (Kulow) 9; W (Linos) 5.
