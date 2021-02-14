KAUKAUNA - Watertown sophomore Oscar Wilkowski's day began with a frustrating 6-4 loss in overtime.
Things went much better after that.
Displaying the resolve he showed at the sectional following a tough loss in the finals, Wilkowski bounced back with three straight wins to claim a third place finish at 120 pounds at the Division 1 state wrestling tournament on Saturday at Kaukauna High School.
Wilkowski (14-2) was on his offense in the quarterfinals against Burlington's Jaden Bird, but couldn't finish prime scoring chances in a 6-4 loss in Sudden Victory-1.
He scored the first takedown 45 seconds into the first period on a counter move, but Bird escaped with 32 seconds left in the period and tied the match with another escape seven seconds into the second period.
Wilkowski regained the lead with an escape 10 seconds into the third period, but Bird took him down for a 4-3 lead with 1:19 to go. Wilkowski escaped with 48 seconds left, then got in on a single leg attempt in the extra period. But Bird fought it off and countered for the winning takedown with 17 seconds left.
Three times during the match, Wilkowski had Bird up on one leg, but couldn't bring him down for the points. Each time, Bird got out of trouble because the moves occurred near the edge of the mat, allowing him to safely get out of bounds
"He wrestled smart, kind of played the edge a bit,” Wilkowski said. "Can't blame him.”
Watertown wrestling coach RJ Dilcher said Wilkowski never did anything wrong at the state tournament.
"He left everything out there that first match,” Dilcher said. "Unfortunately, we lost 6-4 in overtime to a solid kid. I was so proud of him that he really regrouped throughout the day. To lose your first match and then show up every single match after that and win is huge. That just shows me all his hard work has paid off this year. To be able to get third as a sophomore at the state tournament is a huge accomplishment. "
Wilkowski shut out all three of his remaining opponents with some boss riding and masterful scrambling.
It began with a 3-0 decision over Wisconsin Rapids junior Preston Spray. After a scoreless first period, Wilkowski rode Spray out in the second period, then scored an escape with 1:19 left in the third period. He countered a desperation move at the buzzer for the only takedown of the match.
“I just got the escape and wrestled smart for the win,” Wilkowski said.
In the consolation semifinals, Wilkowski faced Oconomowoc sophomore Quintin Wolbert for the third consecutive tournament. He beat Wolbert 7-5 at the regional final and lost 4-3 in the sectional championship. In the rubber match to see which one would wrestle for third place and which won would wrestle for fifth, Wilkowski won 2-0.
He scored the only points of the match with 15 seconds left in the first period when he dragged an arm and scored out of a front headlock. He successfully rode Wolbert out in the second period, then fought off Wolbert’s attempts to turn him in the third period.
“The big turnaround in that match was being able to ride that kid out for two minutes and not get stalling calls and just keep returning him to the mat,” Dilcher said. "A 2-0 match seems like a boring match to a lot of people, but for Oscar and especially at the state level, that's a huge confidence builder. It's a stressful moment. Every time they go out of bounds, he's got to get right back on top and hold him again. He was awesome today.”
Wilkowski was happy to earn some payback, but was respectful of a quality opponent who missed out on making the finals by one point in the semis.
"It definitely felt good to get back at him,” Wilkowski said. "I'm sure we'll meet again in the coming years for sure.”
Wilkowski finished his day with a 5-0 decision over Oak Creek senior Luca Paladino in the third place match. After a scoreless first period, Wilkowski scored an escape six seconds into the second period, then won a scramble for a takedown with 54 seconds left to lead 3-0.
He finished the scoring on top, earning two near fall points with 1:29 remaining.
In each of his victories, Wilkowski looked to be in trouble when he got in bad position on some of his shots. Every time, he grabbed an ankle with a vice grip and eventually earned a stalemate or a takedown.
"That's my favorite part about wrestling is scrambling,” Wilkowski said. "It's fun. I'm so comfortable in those positions, upside down and stuff.”
"His scrambling, we practice that in practice,” Dilcher said. "I know that he and his teammates put themselves in those positions. The kid didn't lose a scramble position all day today. Super proud of him. It's a great way to finish the sophomore year. Super blessed to be able to have a state tournament in these weird COVID times. To be able to add a super positive light on the end of this is really awesome.”
Scrambling has long been a strong point for Wilkowski. Riding wasn’t one until recently. As his coaches like to say, he was a hammer on top, especially at this tournament.
"That's one thing that Oscar did not have last year is the ability to ride somebody out,” Dilcher said. "He was always cutting guys and wanting to go back to his feet. We really worked with him this year on being able to ride guys, get turns on top and be able to keep guys down in close matches. To be able win matches and place at the state tournament, you've got to be able to ride a guy out, whether it's for two minutes or whether it's the last seven seconds of a match, that's what he was able to do today.”
"I just had to ingrain that into my head, because that was such a big problem last year,” Wilkowski said. "I couldn't hold anyone down, to be honest. My game plan was to cut him. It expands your wrestling so much more, when you learn to ride.”
Cutting down to 120 after wrestling most of the season at 126 wasn’t fun for Wilkowski, and there’s talk that he may bulk up in the off-season. Either way, this season was a step forward.
“I didn't do what I wanted to this year, but it was definitely a good stepping stone on the path to what I want … a couple titles, for sure,” Wilkowski said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.