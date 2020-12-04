JUNEAU -- Dodgeland's boys basketball team opened the season with a 73-54 Trailways East loss to Central Wisconsin Christian on Thursday.
The Crusaders opened the game on a 15-2 run and led by double figures the rest of the way. They took advantage of 11 turnovers by Dodgeland and hit four 3-pointers to build a 43-25 halftime lead. The Trojans missed chances to stay in it early, shooting just 3-of-14 from the foul line. They finished 9-of-25 at the line for the game.
"We didn't play defense well in the first half and gave up some open looks," Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. "We cut it to 11 in the second half, and then they went on another run. It was our first game of the year and we haven't had many practices, so there are a lot of excuses to be used, but we know we can play better. We have a lot of players back. We've just got to run our offense better and hit some shots."
Senior guard/forward Sy Otte had 15 points and 12 rebounds to pace Dodgeland. Senior guard Dilan Fenner added five points, three steals and two assists. Junior guard Jace Christopherson added 11 points. Senior guard Caden Brugger finished with 10 points.
Dodgeland travels to face Lourdes Academy on Tuesday.
CWC 73, DODGELAND 54
CWC 43 30 - 73
Dodgeland 25 29 - 54
CWC (fg ft tp) - Westra 5 2-3 12, Syens 1 6-8 9, VanderWerff 8 4-9 21, Slings 1 1-2 3, Schaalma 1 0-0 3, Vliefstra 4 0-0 11, McKean 3 2-4 8, Buteyn 1 0-0 2, Hoekstra 2 0-0 4 Totals 26 15-26 73
Dodgeland (fg ft tp) - Otte 6 3-8 15, Brugger 5 0-2 10, Nunez 3 0-1 6, Christopherson 3 3-6 11, Fenner 1 2-3 5, Appenfeldt 3 1-5 7 Totals 21 9-25 54
Total fouls - CWC 21, D 21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.