Lily Schuetz and Averi Wolfram each scored a goal as Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team defeated Luther Prep 2-1 in a Capitol Conference match at LPS on Tuesday.
Schuetz scored in the 35th minute. Wolfram scored off an assist from Laura Giroux in the 46th minute to give Lakeside (6-9-2) a 2-0 lead.
Luther Prep (4-6-2) got on the board in the 71st minute when Elizabeth Rutschow scored off an assist from Katie Schoeneck.
“This was a great conference win for us,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “Our Warriors were confident in their attacks tonight, and the girls fought as a team.
“I am so proud of the hard work these girls have put in all season. It has been such a blessing to watch them grow in their skills but also in their knowledge of the game.”
Reba Schroeder made eight saves for the Phoenix. Maria Vic stopped four shots for Lakeside.
“Today we played in our last home game of the year, since we will not be participating in playoffs, and our final two games are on the road,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said.
“We keep improving as a team, and there were many good things that happened today, but not enough to get a win. The first goal we gave up was a dangerous ball played in that Reba called and Sydney tried to clear at the same time, that ended up squeaking out for Lakeside to finish for a goal.
“We then came out pretty flat in the start of the second half and left a dangerous player unmarked on the far post. A nice high cross came in and they headed it in for the second goal. After digging ourselves a hole, we played some inspired soccer.
“We started winning more 50-50 balls and playing much more aggressively. That led to a nice slip pass to Liz, who finished into the corner like a senior captain should. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have enough for another goal.”
On Thursday, Luther Prep plays at Central Wisconsin Christian while Lakeside Lutheran travels to play Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.