JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson boys tennis team opened its season by going 1-1 at its home triangular on Friday.

The Eagles topped Black River Falls 5-1 before falling to Martin Luther 6-1.

Jefferson's Aidan Turner (No. 3 singles) went 2-0 on the day, while Matthew Buchholz (No. 2 singles) earned a 6-0, 6-0 win versus Black River Falls.

In doubles, the Eagles' No. 1 flight of Tobias Weisensel and Eduardo Medina and No. 2 flight of Jacob Jurcek and Ivan Perez both won 6-2, 6-2 against the Tigers.

MARTIN LUTHER 6, JEFFERSON 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Seth Kogutkiewicz, Martin Luther High School def. Zephyr Marek, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-4 , 6-1

No. 2 - Owen Laack, Martin Luther High School def. Matthew Buchholz, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2

No. 3 - Aidan Turner, JEFFERSON HIGH def. Keegan Lerret, Martin Luther High School, 6-4 , 3-6 , 10-5

No. 4 - Paul Gorioux, Martin Luther High School def. Cole Huebel, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3

Doubles:

No. 1 - Glendon Schulz, Martin Luther High School - Owen Povlick, Martin Luther High School def. Tobias Weisensel, JEFFERSON HIGH - Eduardo Medina, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 2 - Kaden Hutchins, Martin Luther High School - Kyle Pelzek, Martin Luther High School def. Jacob Jurcek, JEFFERSON HIGH - Ivan Perez, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2

No. 3 - Colt Smolen, Martin Luther High School - Sam Gabler, Martin Luther High School def. N/A N/A, JEFFERSON HIGH - N/A N/A, JEFFERSON HIGH, 2-0 , 2-0

JEFFERSON 5, BLACK RIVER FALLS 1,

Singles:

No. 1 - Michael Roou, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH def. Zephyr Marek, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Matthew Buchholz, JEFFERSON HIGH def. Connor Carlson, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Aidan Turner, JEFFERSON HIGH def. Sullivan King, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 4 - Cole Huebel, JEFFERSON HIGH won via forfeit

Doubles:

No. 1 - Tobias Weisensel, JEFFERSON HIGH - Eduardo Medina, JEFFERSON HIGH def. Jeremy Bailey, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Hansen Owen, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2

No. 2 - Jacob Jurcek, JEFFERSON HIGH - Ivan Perez, JEFFERSON HIGH def. Ari Rukavina, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Reece Cowley, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2

Recommended for you

Load comments