Sauk Prairie took first place in all 11 events and defeated Watertown’s girls swim team 131-39 in a dual meet at the Riverside Middle School pool on Tuesday.
Freshman Rae Heier placed second in the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, 12.10 seconds and freshman Caty Kaczmarek placed second in the 100 freestyle in 1:06.87 for Watertown’s only runner-up finishes on the night.
The Goslings took third places in all three relay events.
Watertown’s 200 medley relay team of Kaczmarek, junior Hailey Mauel, senior Katie Johnson and Heier clocked in at 2:08.17.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Mauel, sophomore Olesya Kazina, senior MaKayla Galecki and junior Maura Prochaska finished in 2:00.69.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Kaczmarek, Heier, junior Nicole van Zanten and Johnson posted a time of 4:20.33.
Individually, Kaczmarek added a third in the 200 individual medley in 2:41.56 while Johnson finished third in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.87.
Watertown’s JV lost 65-54.
The Goslings host Beaver Dam next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
