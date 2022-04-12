LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team struck out 12 times in a 2-0 home loss to River Valley in a nonconference game on Monday.
“Offensively, we need to do a better job of putting the ball in play more consistently,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “Credit their pitchers, they were both terrific all game. Ethan Wickman and Ryan Kline both did not walk a batter the entire game and mixed locations well.”
The Blackhawks scored on an error in the second and added an insurance run by scoring on a dropped third strike passed ball in the sixth.
Lakeside’s best chance to score came in the fifth when Caleb Koester led off the inning with a single and Aidan Berg followed with a one-out base knock. Back-to-back strikeouts then ended the frame as the team dropped to 2-1 overall.
River Valley’s Ethan Wickman earned the decision, striking out seven while allowing three hits in four frames.
Lakeside’s Nolan Meis took the loss, pitching three innings, and giving up an unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
“Our three pitchers all were fantastic,” Ziel said. “Freshman Nolan Meis made his first varsity start and pitched three quality innings.
“Nick Thomas and Jakub Junker each threw two innings and pitched well. Those three kept us in the game the entire time. They combined to allow just four hits and zero earned runs. Unfortunately, we couldn’t help them out with the bats.”
