GREENDALE — Martin Luther head coach Rick Hoppert decided to take fate into his own hands late in the fourth quarter, electing to go for a go-ahead two-point conversion instead of a game-tying point after.
Senior safety Jon Lenz of the Eagles, however, was having none of it, sniffing out the play and stuffing it well short of the goal line.
Lenz’s tackle helped the sixth-seeded Jefferson football team beat third-seeded Greendale Martin Luther 21-20 in a WIAA Division 3 Level 1 game on Friday, securing the program’s first playoff victory since 2014.
The game had all the fixings of a postseason classic.
The Spartans scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass on a fade route to senior receiver Rogan Lee from sophomore quarterback Jack Henry Strohmeyer to get within a point with 2 minutes, 38 seconds remaining. Martin Luther, buoyed by its home crowd and the momentum from having scored consecutive fourth-quarter touchdowns, drew up a play for one its dynamic playmakers (senior running back Leonard McClain) to try and take the lead.
McClain got a handoff from Strohmeyer, looked for a running alley and found none. The running back carried it to the right and looked briefly to throw into the end zone. When McClain tucked it to run, Lenz was flying his direction and made a nice form tackle, sending the visiting fans into a frenzy.
“I have a pass-first read playing safety,” Lenz said. “I knew where the back was. They wanted to get the ball to their best athletes all night. As soon as I saw (McClain) in the backfield, I assumed he was getting the ball.
“I got around the end, he didn’t touch me and it was one-on-one and I the made tackle. Our outside linebackers filled where they needed to. The defensive line filled blocks inside. This play is set up by them or it wouldn’t have been my play to make.”
Martin Luther tried a pouch onside kick attempt next, but senior Ethan Dieckman made a nifty over-the-shoulder grab to secure possession.
Jefferson picked up a first down before the Spartans burned through their full allotment of timeouts. On second and five, senior fullback Patrick Rogers busted off a long scamper, alertly staying inbounds to keep the clock ticking. Senior quarterback Evan Neitzel took a knee on the next play to punch Jefferson’s ticket to Level 2.
“We talked this past week and before the bus ride down, telling the guys there is no better feeling than winning a playoff game,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “It’s not like winning a regular-season game.
“After the game, guys were so elated and happy about what they accomplished. Guys needed to step up and make plays. They did that. Proud of them. Happy they got that experience of winning a playoff game, which is so unique and special.”
The Eagles, who had suffered first-round exits in each of the last five postseasons, jumped ahead from the get-go. Neitzel hit senior tight end Joel Martin for a chunk gain on fourth and two from midfield. A few plays later, senior running back Nate McKenzie opened the scoring with an eight-carry in the first quarter.
Jefferson senior running back Brady Gotto broke off a 69-yard TD later in the first quarter and McKenzie added a two-point conversion rush, upping the edge to 14-0. An audible call led to the long scoring play by the Eagles’ speedster.
“That was a great audible,” Gee said. “Guys talked in the huddle if there was a certain look, it could be open on the outside. They ran that audible on their own with Evan calling it before Brady took it to the house.
“As you get to the playoffs, guys understand the offense so well and know when there is a chance for an audible. They put together a super explosive play there.”
McClain scored from 10 yards out in the second quarter to cut the lead in half.
Rogers added an 11-yard TD run on a trap play to open the fourth, extending the Eagle lead to 21-7.
GML, showing the poise offensively that led to averaging 28 points per game while posting a 7-3 overall record, responded immediately, picking up a pair of fourth downs before Lee caught a six-yard TD.
Jefferson’s ensuing drive never got rolling because of a holding call and mistake in alignment that led to a fumble. GML took advantage of the miscues, starting in plus territory after the turnover as Lee made a contested grab, setting up the two-point conversion attempt.
“We were in position, but Lee reached over and made a great catch,” Gee said. “They decided to go for two and we talked about them going into Wildcat.
“It was a sweep to the outside and it looks like (McClain) has a run-pass option. He picks up the ball to throw it. Lenz makes a great open-field tackle and brings him down at the two-yard line.”
Jefferson’s defense, much like it did five weeks ago at McFarland, stood tall on the goal line with the game hanging in the balance.
“I’ve been trying to preach to the defense all season long that you have to want it more,” Lenz said. “We fumbled the ball up 21-14 on our side of the field. That shows in those late-game situations, it really helps when you want that play more to push harder. This senior team has had a lot of success, been through adversity and we are going to keep pushing forward.
“We’ve been looking forward to a playoff game since the 2019 loss (at home against Lakeside Lutheran). It meant a lot to us. Coach Gee hasn’t had a playoff win since 2014, and it meant a lot to us to change that.”
The Eagles, who have won five straight games and are 7-2 overall, had 255 rushing yards on 41 attempts, averaging over six yards per run.
“We stuck with what we do best and ran power,” Gee said. “They plugged it a few times. Guys were committed to driving their feet on contact. This was the case for our ballcarriers and blockers.”
Gotto ran it 16 times for 128 yards and McKenzie had 17 totes of 93 yards. Martin caught all three of Neitzel’s completions, totaling 65 receiving yards.
“Joel had a great game at tight end,” Gee said. “He had all the receiving yards himself and the big plays. Joel also came up with a big interception for us on a deep pass. You look to seniors to step up when opportunities come. Our seniors did that on several occasions, doing all those little things you can point to that made the difference.”
Another difference-maker was JHS defense, particularly against the run, bottling up McClain and allowing just seven points through three-plus quarters.
“We did a good job stopping the run,” Gee said. “We emphasized not turning our shoulders on the offensive line and to keep the moving wall going and let linebackers make plays. We did a good job of that, and it was evident in the two-point stop also. McClain was looking for alleys and there wasn’t any. We didn’t want to let him get North and South.
“They ran quick hitches and out routes, making us miss every once in a while. They made some nice conversions and adjusted well in the second half. Got the pass game going and we were on our heels a bit. That goes into the decision to go for two points.
“They had scored the last time they had it. If I was in their shoes, I would have gone for it too. Emotions and momentum are such a big part of the game, and both those factors were on their side in that moment.”
Martin had a team-leading eight tackles from his linebacker spot and Dieckman, also a linebacker, made seven stops.
The Eagles host seventh-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower, which beat second-seeded Fort Atkinson 10-0, in Level 2 this week.
JEFFERSON 21, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 20
Jefferson 14 0 0 7 -- 21
Martin Luther 0 7 0 13 -- 20
Scoring plays
First quarter
J – McKenzie 8 run (kick failed)
J – Gotto 69 run (McKenzie run)
ML – McClain 10 run (kick good)
J – Rogers 11 run (Frank kick)
ML – Lee 6 pass from Strohmeyer (kick good)
ML – Lee 14 pass from Strohmeyer (run failed)
